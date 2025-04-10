Hassle-free smart parking expands in CT

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Parket has extended ticketless car access to the Riverlands development, offering real-time bay availability and quick payment options.

Parket, a digital platform built to manage parking in busy urban environments, has rolled out its ticketless system at Riverlands, a mixed-use development by Zenprop in Cape Town. The system connects drivers to open bays in real time, streamlines access, and removes the need for tickets or outdated payment machines.

Payments can be made quickly via a smart touchscreen kiosk that accepts options like SnapScan and Zapper, with or without the Parket app.

Parket aims to simplify and enhance operations at parking lots, delivering greater efficiency and profitability for operators.

Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO of Parket, says the company processed more than 20,000 visitors at the Riverlands development in February 2025. Riverlands combines retail, commercial, and residential spaces within a single precinct. The project includes a First Nations Heritage Centre, designed to honour and celebrate the heritage of the First Nations collective.

Photo courtesy Parket.

“It has been a success,” says Raphael. “This project was built from the ground up, so to speak. In other words, the new development built ticketless parking into its design from day one, entering into an arrangement of no operational costs of standard parking from the day it opened its doors.”



He says that, unlike legacy parking payment machines, the Smartkiosks don’t become outdated with a shelf-life, because they are designed with continually updated hardware and software that sees them become smarter over time.

“This is a great investment because there will never be a need for a legacy overall. Beyond this, technology such as the integrated scanner to scan retail slips for discounted parking rates makes the Smartkiosks simple and smart, enabling users of all ages – even if they’re not comfortable with apps and technology – to use the service easily.”

Raphael says that the company’s other recent successful partnership and focus is at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, with Amdec Group, which has far more visitors each month and is their current focus to convert to completely ticketless.



Zenprop’s Rob Thomson says that the business recognised early in the planning phase that the operation and management of the parking would be critical in the success of the precinct, and so the business assessed all available parking options in the market.

“Being a mixed-use precinct, getting vehicles in and out of the parking areas efficiently was paramount,” says Thomson. “To complicate things further, we have a variety of parking scenarios due to our varied tenant mix, so we required a bespoke parking solution.

“The Parket ticketless proposition ensured the efficiency we were looking for, and the fact that Parket would provide a customised solution designed to meet our specific requirements were the differentiators.”



Raphael says that a smart ticketless system speeds up vehicle access and egress quicker than traditional parking solutions. Thomson agrees, saying that it becomes even more efficient with repeat customers who quickly become familiar with the modern system.

Raphael says: “This is how we approach the design of our solutions because the goal is efficient parking management, whether that’s speeding the flow of vehicles or providing businesses with the ability to monetise empty spaces efficiently.”



This is likely behind Parket’s growth among some of the most recognisable names in the commercial, hotel, airport, office park and mixed-use space.

“It’s been a great journey, since identifying a need in the market for taking parking well-and truly into the digital age, while placing sustainability and carbon-friendly practices front and centre. We have a solid base in Cape Town and Johannesburg and by all indications, the future of parking is bright.”