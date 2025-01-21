Study calls for diversity in research

Dr. Elvisha Dhamala, corresponding author of ‘Nature Neuroscience’. Photo courtesy Feinstein Institutes.

New findings reveal how factors like gender and ethnicity influence brain biology, leading to variations in illness manifestation.

Recent findings show that factors such as gender and ethnicity shape brain biology, resulting in differences in how illnesses present among various groups. This critical issue is a focus of a new study – Nature Neuroscience – which underscores an urgent need for greater diversity and inclusion in human neuroscience research.

Led by Elvisha Dhamala, PhD, assistant professor in the Institute of Behavioral Sciences at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the study highlights how factors such as sex, gender, race, ethnicity, and economic status shape brain biology and behaviour. For years, the Feinstein Institutes have been advocating for inclusivity in research, calling attention to the significant gaps caused by the historical underrepresentation of diverse groups.

Currently, many studies primarily include participants who are western, educated, industrialised, rich and democratic but the impact of this is that research findings may not apply to everyone.

For example, mental illnesses can show up differently across various groups, and current research may not capture these differences. The paper argues that ignoring these differences can lead to inaccurate diagnoses and treatments. It also points out that excluding certain groups from research can worsen existing health disparities.

“Without diverse representation in human neuroscience research, we risk developing a skewed understanding of the brain and behaviour,” says Dr. Dhamala.

“This can lead to misdiagnosis, ineffective treatments, and ultimately, exacerbate health disparities for those already marginalised.”

The authors offer several recommendations for making scientific research more inclusive, including the following:

Recruitment: Researchers should recruit participants from diverse communities and avoid relying solely on university students. They should also work with community leaders and build diverse research teams.

Data Collection: Researchers need to collect information about participants’ backgrounds using validated questionnaires and ensure that data collection methods are accessible to everyone. They should also provide support like transportation and childcare to make participation easier.

Data Analysis: Researchers should analyse data in ways that consider the impact of sociodemographic factors. They should also be careful not to oversimplify findings or make harmful generalisations about specific groups.

In the perspective, they stress that inclusive research is not optional and call on fellow researchers, institutions, and funding agencies to prioritise diversity and inclusion in all aspects of human biomedical research.

Anil K. Malhotra, MD, co-director of the Institute of Behavioral Science at the Feinstein Institutes, says: “As Dr. Dhamala’s work shows, inclusive research is essential for understanding the human brain and building an equitable healthcare system.

“We must prioritise diversity in biomedical research to ensure accurate diagnoses, personalised treatments, and health equity for all.”

Recent research from Dr. Dhamala showed that sex and gender identity impact neurobiology. Using MRI scans to observe brain activity, they examined how sex and gender were linked to brain networks. The findings showed distinct patterns of brain activity were associated with sex assigned at birth and gender identity, particularly in brain regions associated with social cognition and emotional processing.