Neagley takes lead in ‘Reacher’ spinoff

Photo courtesy Prime Video.

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A new Prime Video action series gives Jack Reacher’s former military colleague a case and a city of her own, writes JASON BANNIER.

A close friend’s suspicious death pulls Chicago private investigator Frances Neagley onto a dangerous path in the new action series Neagley. The show expands the world of Reacher, the Prime Video series based on Lee Child’s novels about Jack Reacher, a nomadic former US Army military police investigator.

All eight episodes of Neagley are streaming on Prime Video from today (16 September 2026). The release coincides with the final episode of Reacher season four, titled Cut.

The shared release allows viewers to move directly from Jack’s latest case into an investigation led by one of his most trusted former military colleagues. Reacher has been renewed for a fifth season, with Alan Ritchson returning in the title role.

In the spinoff, Neagley learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident. Her search for the truth places her on the trail of a dangerous adversary and demands the skills she developed in the US Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit.

Viewers of Reacher know Neagley as a skilled tracker, investigator and confidante who understands the formidable drifter better than most. She has appeared throughout the series as the ally Reacher calls when a case requires someone he can trust.

The spinoff reverses that relationship. Neagley is no longer joining somebody else’s investigation or arriving as backup. Her history, methods and personal connections drive the story, while Chicago gives the franchise a fixed urban setting in place of Reacher’s wandering lifestyle.

Maria Sten (Swamp Thing and Channel Zero) reprises the role of Neagley. The cast includes Greyston Holt as detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Nick Santora, who developed Reacher for television, created Neagley with Nicholas Wootton. The pair serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Lee Child and other members of the production team.

A new Neagley novel is also on the way. Zero Margin, written by Lee Child and Yasmin Angoe, is scheduled for release in March 2027.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.