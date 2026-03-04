Mobile trading apps spur on-the-go investing 

Photo courtesy Exness.

The days of having to wait until the end of the day to learn about market shifts are long gone as responsive design transforms trading…

The trading world, like many other sectors, has been experiencing significant changes. In the past, traders had to call brokers or even visit physical places to place a trade. But that quickly changed when online platforms, which allowed convenient access, set in. At last, traders could monitor markets and research stocks without ever leaving their homes

But again, these online platforms were primarily designed for desktop use, so accessing them on small-screen devices was problematic. This limitation persisted until the rise of smartphones completely reshaped the experience. Suddenly, trading was no longer confined to offices or dedicated workstations. You could now react instantly to breaking news and track market trends in real time from virtually anywhere.

As a result, Market Reports World recently reported, the number of users in the global investment apps market rose to over 400-million, up sharply from about 250-million in 2020. Elsewhere, Amra and Elma noted a 120% increase in the use of these apps since 2020, further highlighting the democratisation of investment access.

The convenience of placing trades anytime, anywhere

One of the most obvious reasons mobile investment apps have gained popularity is the sheer convenience they offer. Now, with a trading app in South Africa, one can get into the action instantly. Users no longer have to schedule time to sit in front of a desktop computer for hours, analysing charts. Thanks to these apps, access to markets is now 24/7. And as simple as this may sound, such convenience can significantly contribute to an industry’s growth.

According to ShipBob, almost eight out of ten (76%) consumers say convenience is among their top priorities. Statistics like this show why one cannot downplay the role of convenient experiences in today’s world. Life has also gotten busier. Someone who is juggling work, family and social life might not always have the time to sit at a trading desk for hours.

But, with a mobile app, they can check market trends on their commute, set up alerts for stocks and place trades during their lunch breaks. This makes it possible to take advantage of market opportunities whenever they show up. And in the trading sector, where every second can make a difference between profit and loss, being able to act instantly from a smartphone can be quite helpful.

Companies have not been left behind

As the world continues to embrace mobile technology, trading platforms are adapting as well. Think about it: Of all the cellular phones in the world, 90% are smartphones, says Exploding Topics. Imagine failing to optimise your platform for mobile usage. It means you risk losing 90% of mobile users who are already immersed in those devices.

Because trades worldwide are now primarily conducted on mobile devices, companies have been forced to tailor the experience for on-the-go engagement. Through responsive design, they’ve now made it possible for traders to participate without having to pinch or zoom in on a platform. Responsive design takes advantage of fluid grids, flexible images and CSS media queries to create a consistent layout that works seamlessly on any screen size.

And since modern users expect such websites, it shouldn’t be a surprise that on-the-go investing is now a thing. According to Newsletter Pro, a mobile-friendly experience can increase traffic by up to 55%. Ucraft Website Builder has also weighed in, citing such experiences as a reason 74% of users return to a website.

But responsiveness is not the only mobile-friendly feature keeping users engaged. Push notifications are also handy, ensuring that investors are always in the loop. The days of having to wait until the end of the day to learn about market shifts are long gone. Today, you could be busy doing something else and be alerted instantly when a stock hits your target price. In the end, this constant connection turns investing from a scheduled activity into a seamless part of daily life.

On-the-go investing becomes more secure

If there’s something you never want to turn a blind eye towards is your online security. Cybercriminals continue to dominate the online space, and just a minor mistake could expose even an experienced user to serious loss. According to Nairametrics, financial institutions have lost over $12-billion to cyberattacks over the past 20 years. And as the number of traders increases, these figures could also soar.

Modern trading platforms are not asleep. Aware of the increasing number of cyberattacks, these companies are now moving beyond traditional security measures to implement more robust alternatives. Features like biometric logins help to strengthen a platform’s security by adding an extra layer of identification.

Even more fascinating is that these features are seamless. A fingerprint scan, for example, only requires a simple tap, and you’re in. No need to memorise complex passwords or worry about someone peeking over your shoulder as you type. In this way, confidence in an app increases. This, in turn, encourages exploration.

Clearly, the popularity of on-the-go investing has not happened accidentally. It has taken trading apps evolving in terms of convenience, design, accessibility and security. Consequently, investing has become accessible, with almost anyone able to participate securely with just a tap on their smartphone.