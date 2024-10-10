Gadget of the Week: Cool gadget for hot days

As summer makes its stop-start arrival in South Africa, an intelligent fan is a breath of fresh air, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

South African weather has become as unpredictable as anywhere in the world, but don’t mention climate change to the denialists. What you can mention is a cool new way to deal with the ups and downs of summer’s stop-start arrival.

What is it?

The MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pro is a pedestal fan that combines functionality and efficiency with a cool, modern aesthetic. Most fans with a pedestal design are either bulky or unwieldy, but the Sefte presents a sleek and compact build that means it not only slots in where needed – bedrooms, living room or office – but also looks good.

It features a 10-inch blade housed within a sturdy frame that can be set to oscillate between 0 and 120 degrees, can be angled up or down, and turned to point in any direction without moving the heavy base. This flexibility, combined with a high-quality build and ultra-quiet operation, sets it apart.

That’s an appropriate point at which to mention the origin of the curious sub-brand, Sefte. The box in which it comes gives the meaning as “quiet, gentle and undisturbed”, from the Old English word Seftee. According to the online Wiktionary, “sefte” is also Middle English for “soft”.

In short, it’s not as exotic as it sounds, but it certainly is just as soft. The device stands out among the competitors for its whisper-quiet performance and precise control over airflow. Pedestal fans tend to be annoyingly loud at higher speeds, but the 10 Pro maintains a tranquil environment even when operating at its top setting. This is largely thanks to its brushless DC motor technology, which not only keeps the noise levels low but also ensures smoother, more efficient airflow.

The fan is equipped with 12 speed settings, effectively from a light breeze to a powerful gust, depending on how fast and effectively one wants a room cooled. It’s rare to see this level of speed control in fans, and especially not the stability that comes with it. Because it oscillates very gently from side to side, the stand does not sway, making it more stable and less prone to the wear and tear associated with moving parts.

The fan is designed to be positioned strategically to cover a specific area, providing a steady flow of air.

The vertical tilt can be adjusted easily, allowing for a range of positions for pointing lower or higher, enhancing full-room circulation.

The controls are intuitive, with digital On-switch and fan-speed buttons placed at the top of the fan’s pole. It also comes with a remote control, allowing one to change the fan speed and set a timer from across the room, ideal for when relaxing on a couch or in bed. However, as with many remote-controlled devices, it requires a direct line of sight to work effectively, and its range is limited.

The fan’s design allows it to produce a powerful stream of air that can cool medium to large rooms effectively without creating a hurricane. Even at its highest settings, the fan remains quiet. Or “sefte”. Meaco claims noise levels as low as 24dB, which is quieter than a whisper in a library. This makes it perfect for bedrooms or offices where even the slightest hum can be distracting.

The 10 Pro is claimed to consume only a fraction of the power used by older, conventional pedestal fans: as little as 7 watts of power. This makes it a good option for the energy-conscious.

An Eco mode is especially useful, adjusting the speed based on the room’s ambient temperature, so the fan only works as hard as it needs to in maintaining a consistent room temperature. That means that even rapidly changeable temperature, as we currently experience across South Africa, is matched by the fan’s weather forecasting.

This makes it effective for overnight use or in spaces where temperature fluctuations are common, resulting not only in better energy efficiency, but also a more comfortable environment.

The 10 Pro is not without its drawbacks. The Meaco app, downloaded quickly via a QR code in the manual, only finds the fan following a highly specific manipulation of buttons. The fan then has to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as one’s smartphone. It’s worth the effort, though, as it is only via the app that horizontal oscillation angle can be selected.

The real kicker is an optional battery pack, which allows the Sefte 10 Proto run for up to 43 hours on a single charge. This is a weather-changer in areas with frequent power outages. Remember load shedding? We now have “load reduction”, so we still need these kinds of power solutions.

What does it cost?

R3,999 from www.solenco.co.za

Why does it matter?

The MeacoFan Sefte 10 Pro is a well-rounded pedestal fan that prioritises quiet operation, energy efficiency, and targeted airflow. It’s an excellent choice for those who want a fan that can provide powerful, consistent cooling without the noise and energy consumption associated with older models. It’s not about reinventing the wheel; it’s about refining it.

What are the biggest negatives?

High cost for a fancy fan, but makes up with premium looks.

Clunky app integration and limited app functionality.

Remote control has a hard time finding the fan.

What are the biggest positives?

Ultra-quiet operation with advanced brushless motor technology.

Energy-efficient design with intelligent Eco mode for optimal power usage.

·Cool, modern aesthetic makes it versatile for living and working spaces.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

