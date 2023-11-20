JobJack targets entry-level recruitment

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

South African online recruitment start-up JobJack, has secured R45-million in investment funding in a pre-series A round.

This is a crucial advancement in its mission to transform entry-level recruitment in South Africa. The funding round, led by Old Mutual subsidiary Next176 with participation from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, positions Jobjack to address key challenges faced by job seekers.

Founded in 2018 by Christiaan van den Berg and Heine Bellingen, JobJack aims to overcome the barriers of access and affordability for job seekers. In response to the rising unemployment rate in SA, the company provides a free-to-use web-based platform connecting job seekers with opportunities.

“The secured R45-million funding will bolster operations and expand Jobjack’s growing network in SA, while connecting job seekers to life-changing opportunities,” says co-CEO van den Berg,

With nearly 2-million job seekers registered on the platform and an additional 2,000 joining daily, Jobjack plans to leverage the latest funding to extend its reach to nearly 5,000 employer sites across SA.

Van den Berg highlighted the financial burden on job seekers, noting that they spend an average of approximately R938 per month on traditional job-seeking methods, including CV printing and transport. These practices are not only expensive but also highly ineffective due to limited accessibility to job opportunities and relevant positions.

“JobJack addresses these issues with a web-based platform that is free to use for job seekers seeking entry-level employment,” says van den Berg. The platform guides users through a mobile-friendly CV creation process, eliminating the need for costly paper-based CV printing and travel expenses. Additionally, Jobjack is currently data-free for MTN and Vodacom network users, enhancing accessibility for job seekers.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation program manager for youth employment, Ona Meyer, emphasised the partnership’s goal to scale JobJack’s response plan, streamlining the recruitment process, and increasing access and affordability for job seekers.

As a comprehensive solution for both job seekers and employers, JobJack offers an automated recruitment platform that streamlines the hiring process. Clients can customise screening processes, including filtering questions, psychometric assessments, and third-party checks, all while facilitating scheduled communication with potential hires.

Tramayne Monaghan, chief ventures officer at Next176, says: “Our mission is to build and invest in disruptive businesses that are not only sustainable but also possess the power to change lives. Jobjack’s innovative approach to redefining entry-level recruitment in SA perfectly aligns with this vision.”