‘I Am Future’ releases on console

The laid-back survival game, set in a disaster-struck city, focuses on shaping a tech-driven future with robots and drone-led exploration.

I Am Future, a survival game about building a cosy camp amid a flooded post-apocalyptic city, releases on consoles today (8 January 2026). The game released on PC in 2024.

The singleplayer story begins with the player awakening from cryogenic sleep as the last known human on Earth. Starting on an abandoned rooftop, players can build and expand a personal base by constructing buildings, placing furniture, setting up electrical systems, and organising resources. Progression unlocks additional structures and tools that support long-term development.

One can choose between two protagonists, Robin or Chris, and can customise their appearance. Exploration extends beyond the rooftop through scouting drones sent into a submerged city to locate resources, discover new areas, and uncover information about the events that led to humanity’s disappearance.

The world is inhabited by robotic characters with distinct personalities, and players can interact with them to form relationships. While the environment is largely calm, occasional threats such as mutant pests require players to protect crops and infrastructure to keep the camp running smoothly.

Farming plays a central role. One can grow fruit, vegetables, and other unusual crops, and manage food production as part of sustaining life in the new world. Fishing and cooking are available, allowing preparation of several recipes using collected ingredients.

Resource gathering includes recovering everyday objects from the past, such as household appliances, which can be dismantled to obtain materials for crafting. Camp operations can be automated with the help of robotic assistants that perform routine tasks and manage workloads.

I Am Future aims to present a relaxed interpretation of the survival genre, centred on building, automation, exploration, and life management in a quiet post-apocalyptic setting.

“If you are a fan of games like Stardew Valley, Coral Island, Sun Haven, My Time at Portia/Sandrock, Dave the Diver, or Palia, we are pretty sure I Am Future will become your next cosy adventure,” says developer Mandragora.

Where to play I Am Future

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival is available to play on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.