Huawei MateBook 14 – the battery that keeps on going

Between physical meetings opening again and loadshedding, having a computer with a long battery life is coming increasingly important for most users. Keeping your phone charged is equally important.

Enter the MateBook 14 – an ultrabook that packs a large battery with the ability to charge your phone wirelessly. What’s better is the charger of the laptop is a USB-C connector, which supports Huawei SuperCharge for smartphones and tablets. Users can charge their laptop, while also charging their phone wirelessly from the computer, so they only need to carry around one cable.

Huawei says the laptop can provide 13 hours of typical workloads, like web browsing, office apps, and video playback. This is through Windows 10, which means tech savvier users could likely get around 16 hours of battery life if they used a Linux operating system for the same tasks.

Those who stay with the included Windows 10 operating system will get two benefits: Huawei’s collaboration tools that enable seamless drag-and-drop between a smartphone and the laptop, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 when the OS is made available.

Upgradability is a factor users need to consider when choosing a laptop, and all the latest MateBooks sold on the Huawei Store Online can be upgraded into Windows 11.

Ports are also something users need to consider when upgrading to an ultrabook, and the MateBook 14 has many more ports than the competition. It features two full-sized USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and an HDMI port, which are both absent in other ultrabooks, like the MacBook Air and Dell XPS.

The screen is fine-tuned to achieve 100% coverage of the sRGB colour space, making it ideal for graphic designers and watching streaming content the way the film’s colourist intended. The 3:2 aspect ratio is geared more towards productivity than video but, with a 14” panel, video content won’t be minimised.

For those who spend extended periods in front of the laptop, it features a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification to reduce harmful blue light. To reduce eye fatigue, it is also DC dimming flicker-free. On top of all this, it has a touch-screen layer with 10-point multitouch, which enables features like the nifty gesture screenshot.

Overall, the MateBook 14 packs some serious ultrabook battery, without compromising on software upgradability and screen comfort.

The Huawei MateBook 14 offers premium laptop seekers all the above paired with a speedy 11th Generation Intel Core processor, 16 GB RAM space which is all powered by a large 56Wh (Rated capacity) battery. All of this comes packaged with a vibrant Huawei FullView Display screen with 2K resolution, and is available for the current retail price of R24,999 on the Huawei Online Store.

When one purchases either of these laptops, they will get a two-year collect, repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1,299.

The Huawei Matebook 14 costs R24,999 and the Huawei MateBook D15 i3 is R10,999, either in store through Vodacom, Telkom, Incredible Connection or by visiting the Huawei Store (Online) or Takealot. Both these laptops come with the premium Huawei Backpack, Huawei Bluetooth mouse and Huawei VIP service all valued at R2,997 (Ts & Cs Apply).