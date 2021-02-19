Hisense SA to run on solar

Hisense plans to invest R20-million in solar energy facilities for its state-of-the art factory in Atlantis, Western Cape.

The company, which has already made extensive investments in local manufacturing capabilities for assembling TVs and appliances, says this will help relieve the pressure on the Eskom grid. At the same time, it will greatly reduce the carbon footprint of the plant in line with Hisense’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

The solar energy solution will be implemented over the next five years. Once completed, the factory will be completely off-grid and able to solely meet its own energy needs.

The project will involve the installation of more than 2,500 solar panels and result in annual energy production of over 1.9-million kWh.

“Ensuring a guaranteed and reliable energy supply is crucial to the long-term sustainability of the plant, and will ensure job security for all staff, and no loss in productivity due to loadshedding and power outages,” says Patrick Hu, marketing director of Hisense South Africa. “We look forward to the process, and a bright future with our new solar-powered factory.”