Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A local innovator has beaten entrants from 40 countries to claim top prize in a green business challenge with algae-based fossil fuel replacement.

A South African start-up has put the country on the global climate innovation map, winning the ClimateLaunchpad Global Grand Final 2025 and claiming a €10,000 (approximately R200,000) top prize at the competition’s Vienna finale.

SeaH4, a South Africa-based venture developing an algae-based replacement for fossil fuels, triumphed over competitors from 40 countries and more than 2,700 initial applications to take home the title at the world’s largest green business idea competition.

SA solution for global challenges

SeaH4’s winning innovation addresses one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: decarbonising marine and aviation transport. Their algae-based fuel is designed to power vessels within carbon-neutral fleets and can be adapted for any combustion engine, extending its life in a net-zero CO2 world.

The South African team impressed an international jury with their approach to sustainable fuel, demonstrating how locally developed solutions can have global impact.

ClimateLaunchpad, powered by Climate KIC and supported by Bank of America and Irish Aid, helps early-stage climate innovators turn ideas into viable businesses. This year’s Global Grand Final marked the return of the in-person event since 2019, bringing together start-ups, investors and partners in Vienna under the Climate Innovation Festival.

SA among elite climate innovators

Competing against runner-up Chaja from Tanzania, which develops affordable electric motorcycles, and third-place OneFly from Colombia, which converts organic waste into insect protein, SeaH4 showcases South Africa’s growing leadership in the cleantech sector.

The top three teams received €10,000, €5,000, and €3,000 respectively, plus tailored support, investor access, and visibility within the global cleantech ecosystem: resources that will help SeaH4 scale their innovation both locally and internationally.

Global recognition, local impact

David Watt, programme director of ClimateLaunchpad, said: “Watching these teams pitch in Vienna reminded me why we do this. These aren’t just business ideas, they’re solutions shaped by people from diverse backgrounds and experiences of climate change, united by the determination to take action.

“From 2,700 applications to 40 finalists, the quality this year was extraordinary. As we expand to more countries, we’re not just running a competition, but building a truly global community where climate solutions can emerge anywhere.”

Andrea Sullivan, international head of social and snvironment, global community opportunities at Bank of America, said: “These ideas, developed by early-stage entrepreneurs, respond to some of the most pressing and challenging global issues and have real potential to become practical and tangible solutions, creating a more sustainable future for us all.”

About the competition

Since its launch in 2014, ClimateLaunchpad has grown from a small European competition into a global programme supporting thousands of early-stage entrepreneurs. The 2025 competition covered eight key themes: clean energy, food systems, circular economy, blue economy, sustainable mobility, urban solutions, adaptation and resilience, and emerging innovations.

The programme has supported more than 5,000 teams across 97 countries and helped its alumni attract over €500 million in investment. In 2025, ClimateLaunchpad expanded into nine new countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, and Vanuatu, and will expand to 50 countries in 2026, aiming to reach 100 by 2030.

The next Global Grand Final will be held in Singapore in 2026.

More than 300 volunteers from around the world served as mentors, coaches, and jury members in 2025, providing crucial support to participating teams. SeaH4 benefited from boot camps, mentoring and coaching throughout their journey to the finals.

The competition is supported by Bank of America and Irish Aid, who focus on empowering early-stage start-ups and entrepreneurs, particularly in emerging economies and underserved regions.

SeaH4’s victory demonstrates South Africa’s capacity to develop world-class climate solutions and positions the country as a significant player in the global green economy. The win provides the team with international visibility, investor connections, and resources to scale their innovation, potentially creating jobs and economic opportunities while addressing climate challenges.

For more information about ClimateLaunchpad and the 2025 competition, see the full Annual Report at: https://bit.ly/4oFy43j