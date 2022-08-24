Google Wallet launches in South Africa

Aside from credit card integration, the payment platform promises to make it convenient for users to transact and manage instruments like boarding passes and medical aid cards

The Google Wallet payment and card platform have been launched in South Africa. It offers the ability to save and access payment cards, loyalty cards, transport passes, gift cards and boarding passes, with support for additional items being added over time.

“Access to technology is vital for economic prosperity as millions of people use their mobile devices daily to tap and pay at stores, pay for public transportation and to utilise a variety of passes,” says Google SA country director Alistair Mokoena. “At Google, we have learned that great things happen when technology works for everyone. By including everyone – a dynamic ecosystem of manufacturers, developers and users – we want to make digital wallets accessible to everyone through fast, secure access to their everyday essentials.”

Those who already have a credit or debit card saved to their Google account will have it automatically appear in Google Wallet. However, the app must first be downloaded from the Play Store, opened, and then set it up for contactless payments by following the steps on the screen. The app then connects with the user’s bank to verify the account. The usual gazillion terms and conditions must be accepted, and the bank then sends a verification code.

If users don’t have a card saved and would like to add a new card to Wallet, they can select the “Add a card” prompt in the carousel at the top of the wallet app page (on some phones it will be a prompt at the bottom) and they will be prompted to review and accept the Issuer terms and conditions before use. Once they have accepted and verified their card information, their cards will be tokenised and ready for use in Google Wallet. They will then be able to use them to tap and pay in stores and pay online wherever the Google Pay or contactless symbol is visible.

Adding digital items like boarding passes can usually be done after completing the purchase of a flight on an airline website. If users see a button labelled “Add to Google Wallet”, it will create the digital version of that item in their Wallet.

“Most importantly, security and privacy are built into every part of Google Wallet, making payments safer and allowing people to transact seamlessly and with confidence throughout the day,” says Mokoena. “This will allow users to make transactions using a virtual card number (a token).”

From today, cardholders of FirstRand Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec, Standard Bank, ABSA and Nedbank will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet and pay with their Android phones or Wear OS devices where contactless payments are accepted (in-store, in apps or on the web).