Mobile productivity goes big-screen

Photo courtesy Samsung.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable Series has been enhanced with AI-powered productivity capabilities which, along with its large screen when unfolded, increases its efficiency for work.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is packed with significant screen improvements as well as powerful new features, such as Note Assist, Browsing Assist and Transcript Assist, which bring something close to superpowers to areas like meeting recaps and research projects.

As a result, Galaxy AI, first released with the S24 range in January, has established itself as an enabler of the Z Series foldable form factor, delivering new user experiences across productivity, communication and creativity.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 unfolds into a large 7.6-inch screen that offers up to 2,600nit brightness and allows those with a more hands-on leadership style to run videoconferencing or chat sessions while reviewing detailed documents like Excel or a PowerPoint deck. As questions arise that a team can’t address, features like Circle to Search with Google make it easy to draw around words, images or other objects on screen to get the needed answers. Meanwhile, the Browsing Assist feature summarises the information on web pages for easy skimming.

For most leaders, keeping up with business when on the go all day long can be a struggle. And when there’s no time to pull out the laptop, traditional smartphones don’t always provide the screen real estate needed to work comfortably and efficiently. However, with the latest Galaxy Z Fold6 that, comes with a productivity-friendly large screen, productivity is elevated by AI.

In order to maximise durability with less screen crease, Samsung has focused on four key areas in the new Galaxy Z Fold6: hinge functionality, screen protection, testing assurance and the strongest materials.

The symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish, while the new cover screen ratio offers a more natural bar-type viewing experience and better grip when folded. Deemed the most durable Galaxy Z series yet, with a Dual Rail Hinge and strengthened Folding Edge for greater resistance to physical impact, the enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 provides more opportunities to maximise AI capabilities by giving the user the option of using Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen or making the most of its FlexMode, which allows apps to adjust to the angle of the screen. A taskbar at the bottom of the screen remains visible so one can launch or switch to another app at any time.

The taskbar can be customised with the most used apps, as on a PC, and an Edge Panel gives access to apps or app pairings that are used frequently, but not as often as those in the taskbar.

A productivity highlight of the device is Note Assist with Galaxy AI, which allows instant summarising of client conversations, and organises and provides highlights of anything jotted down during conversations, allowing one to prioritise action items and follow-ups that could close a deal.

Note Assist provides templates and cover creation, and has Transcript Assist embedded, along with PDF support and live translation. This means the user and the person on the other end each speak their native language, while the mobile device translates back and forth, audibly and on-screen. With the help of AI, they can communicate clearly, effortlessly and seamlessly.

​Availability & Pricing

The recommended retail price for the Galaxy Z Fold6 with 256GB is R42,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 256GB is R25 999. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options.