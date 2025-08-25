Editor’s Choice: Pura80 Pro is a technical showcase

This week’s Editor’s Choice was our Gadget of the Week last week The additional accolade is given to products that represent a significant advance in technology, or a remarkable approach to innovation or user needs. The main camera on the Huawei Pura80 Pro allows for a ten-stop variable aperture that runs from f/1.6 to f/4.0, putting pro-level controls in the hands of a smartphone user. It is Editor’s Choice for the week starting 26 August 2025.

What is the Huawei Pura80 Pro?

It starts with eyelashes. I zoomed in on the face of a colleague strolling around outside the office window and snapped a quick 10x close-up of his face. The photo that emerged was startlingly sharp, but I didn’t realise how sharp until I zoomed in further on the image. It turned out that every single eyelash could be made out separately, and sharply.

The effect feels less like a phone snapping a scene and more like a camera bending light to your will. Behind that impression lies a system built for versatility: an adjustable aperture that alters depth and brightness, a telephoto lens that holds far-off details steady, and an ultra-wide that pulls in entire scenes without distortion.

Colour tuning adds richness without tipping into exaggeration, while high dynamic range ensures skies and shadows can live together in the same frame without losing detail.

Huawei’s decision to build the Pura 80 Pro around its camera, it turns out, is no gimmick. The main lens rests on a 1-inch Ultra Lighting sensor, the largest yet in a non-Ultra Huawei device. It is not simply the size that matters but what it allows: a ten-stop variable aperture that runs from f/1.6 to f/4.0.

That degree of control is unusual in smartphones, and it gives the user the same sense – if not the reality – of creative options that professionals expect from larger cameras. The RYYB pixel structure, which replaces the conventional RGGB arrangement, lets in up to 40% more light, adding further substance to the experience of shooting at night or in mixed lighting.

The supporting lenses are more than passengers. A 48-megapixel Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera carries a wide f/2.1 aperture and optical image stabilisation, so it keeps subjects clear when zooming in from distance or pushing the boundaries of close-up detail.

A 40-megapixel ultra-wide opens the canvas for landscapes and architecture, while Huawei’s Ultra Chroma colour calibration maintains accuracy across this mix. Combined with Super HDR, the phone delivers results that, in the right hands, resemble what one expects from a professional kit bag.

None of this would matter too much without a display that can do the images justice. A 6.8-inch X-True Display combines LTPO technology with a 1–120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and offers 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort. Add a 300 Hz touch sampling rate and it becomes clear that Huawei is aiming for smooth interaction at every level. The screen’s peak brightness of 3,000 nits ensures the results remain relatively visible outdoors, removing one of the classic frustrations of smartphone photography.

Durability is a surprising talking point for a device that seems designed for delicacy. The second-generation Kunlun Glass is rated at 20 times the drop resistance of its predecessor, while IP68 and IP69 certifications cover protection from dust, immersion, and high-pressure sprays. That makes it one of the rare phones that can back up its premium feel with rugged credentials. Few buyers will test it deliberately, but it changes how casually one carries it.

The power system puts an emphasis on convenience. The 5,170 mAh battery is substantial, but the charging capabilities are the real edge. Huawei’s 100 W wired SuperCharge and 80 W Wireless SuperCharge deliver charging times that redefine the ritual of plugging in. A few minutes on charge translates into hours of use.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Performance of the Huawei Pura80 Pro

The Pura80 Pro comes with 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, creating a cushion for both demanding apps and extensive photo and video libraries. Huawei’s EMUI 15 skin brings the experience together, offering AI Messaging that hides sensitive content from prying eyes, a Smart Control button with fingerprint recognition for custom shortcuts, and gesture navigation that grows natural with repeated use. The interface carries Huawei’s distinct identity, with personalisation and security as its differentiators.

How much does the Huawei Pura80 Pro cost?

In South Africa, the Pura80 Pro sells for R24,999 outright. That price includes a Huawei nova Y72s and a package of gifts valued at R9,395. On contract, Telkom offers it at R879 per month over 36 months, Vodacom at R889, MTN at R899, and Cell C at R1,099, each with the same bundle of extras. The options range from accessible to premium, but the outright price positions it firmly in the flagship bracket.

Why does the Huawei Pura80 Pro matter?

The Pura80 Pro raises the stakes in smartphone imaging by going beyond the incremental jumps that define most rivals. It demonstrates that genuine innovation still exists in the flagship tier, particularly in areas that change how users approach photography, charging, and durability. For Huawei, it is both a technical showcase and a commercial marker, showing that its global ambitions remain intact despite the challenges it has faced in recent years.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited app ecosystem compared to mainstream Android.

Large frame and 219 g weight feel heavy in smaller hands.

What are the biggest positives?

Exceptional photographic results driven by a 1-inch sensor and variable aperture.

Charging at 100 W wired and 80 W wireless keeps downtime minimal.

Strong durability with IP68/IP69 rating and Kunlun Glass protection.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.