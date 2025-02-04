Display tech set for revolution

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Japanese scientists have developed a breakthrough device that combines light emission and colour control – using clay materials.

Japanese researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking device that integrates light emission and colour control using clay compounds, promising a low-power multifunctional display solution.

They believe the world of display technology is on the cusp of a transformative breakthrough, with electrochemical stimuli-responsive materials gaining more attraction. Based on external stimuli, such as low voltage, these materials can instantaneously undergo electrochemical reactions.

These electrochemical reactions can result in the production of different colours, revolutionising display solutions. An electrochemical system consists of electrodes and electrolytes. Combining the luminescent and coloration molecules on the electrodes instead of the electrolyte can offer higher efficiencies and stability for display devices.

To this end, a research team from Japan employed clay membranes to integrate the coloration and luminescence molecules.

The study was led by Professors Norihisa Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakamura, and co-authored by Rong Cao and Naoto Kobayashi, all from the Graduate School of Science and Engineering at Chiba University in Japan. Their innovative dual-mode electrochemical device merges the ability to emit light and change colour, offering a highly adaptable and energy-efficient solution for modern displays.

Published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on 18 November 2024, their study highlights the unique potential of combining advanced materials science with practical display applications.

“Our approach introduces a game-changing concept in dual-mode display design by uniting luminescence and coloration within a single device,” says Kobayashi. “This advancement not only enhances performance but also expands the versatility of displays across diverse environments.”

The device leverages a layered clay compound called smectite, renowned for its ion exchange capacity and strong adsorption properties. This clay matrix is used to stabilise and enhance the performance of two key components: europium(III) (or Eu(III)) complexes, which provide vibrant luminescence, and heptyl viologen (HV2+) derivatives, which enable striking colour changes. Together, these materials create a hybrid solution that supports synchronised electrochemical modulation of light and colour.

The team combined Eu(III), hexafluoroacetylacetone (hfa-H 2 ), and triphenylphosphine oxide (TPPO) to create a complex. They then constructed the device by applying hybrid films of smectite, HV2+, and Eu(hfa) 3 (TPPO) 2 onto indium tin oxide (ITO) electrodes. These films exhibited dynamic optical properties when a voltage was applied. Specifically, the HV2+ molecules produced a vivid cyan coloration upon electrochemical reactions, while the luminescence from the Eu(III) complex was quenched, demonstrating precise control over both functions.

This innovative integration of materials is not only scientifically significant but also environmentally beneficial. By reducing energy consumption and utilising low-voltage operations, the device addresses growing concerns about sustainability in electronic devices. The use of naturally abundant clay compounds also offers an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic materials often used in similar applications.

Experimental results showed that the dual-mode functionality operates seamlessly under different environmental conditions. The study also provided insights into the interactions between the clay matrix and the embedded molecules, revealing how the structural properties of the clay contribute to enhanced performance. The researchers noted that the interlayer spacing in the clay facilitated better electron movement, enabling faster and more efficient reactions.

“This technology bridges the gap between energy-efficient reflective displays and high-visibility emissive screens. Its adaptability to ferent lighting conditions makes it an ideal solution for various applications, from digital signage to portable devices,” saysNakamura about the applications of these devices.

Potential applications for this device are vast. It could pave the way for innovative, energy-efficient displays that remain highly visible in both bright and dark environments. For example, reflective tablets and digital signage could benefit significantly from this technology, addressing challenges such as poor visibility in sunlight or high-power consumption in emissive screens.

Looking ahead, the team plans to expand the functionality of their device by incorporating additional materials, potentially enhancing its versatility, and opening doors to new commercial applications.

“Our ultimate goal is to design display technologies that are not only more sustainable but also more versatile,” says Kobayashi.