Sleep gets a high-tech wake-up

Discovery launches sleep tracking and rewards through an exclusive partnership bringing the Ōura Ring to SA.

Discovery has launched Vitality Sleep Score and Vitality Sleep Rewards, an integration of sleep into health, wellness and insurance. Discovery Vitality has entered an exclusive partnership with Ōura to bring the Ōura Ring 4 exclusively to Discovery Vitality members with a qualifying Discovery Bank account. This is the first time the ring will be available in South Africa.

The Ōura Ring 4 includes Smart Sensing technology that tracks health indicators such as sleep, recovery, and stress. From mid-October 2025, Discovery Vitality members with qualifying Discovery Bank accounts can obtain select models either fully funded or at discounts of up to 25%.

As an introductory offer, Discovery Vitality members with a Discovery Bank account, can get the Ōura Ring 4 without facing penalty fees until 1 April 2026. From then on, monthly payments will depend on the number of sleep goals a member achieves. Members can sign up here from 8 October 2025.

“At Ōura, we believe that health should be a daily practice,” says Ōura CEO Tom Hale. “That’s why our partnership with Discovery Vitality is such a natural fit. Together, we’re bringing science-backed, personalised insights to millions of Discovery Vitality members across South Africa to take control of their sleep, recovery, and overall wellbeing.”

The announcement of Discovery Vitality’s partnership with Ōura coincides with the release of new research by Discovery, titled The Sleep Factor: A data-led blueprint for better health . The report reveals the physical and mental health benefits of sleep and sleep quality’s impact on accident risk for drivers.

The report calls for the promotion of sleep health by healthcare professionals, employers and policy makers.

Sleep: An overlooked health factor

Digital distractions, artificial light, and demanding schedules, can make quality sleep difficult to achieve. Yet sleep remains as essential to good health as nutrition and exercise.

Discovery’s dataset, consisting of over 47-million sleep records and enriched with clinical and behavioural data, confirms the scale and impact of poor sleep on health and safety. Insights emanating from analysis of this data set have prompted a strategic shift across Discovery’s ecosystem.

Insights shared in The Sleep Factor include that people who don’t sleep enough or consistently face a 22% higher risk of death, and significantly increased risks of diabetes, heart disease and depression. Poor sleep contributes to employee workplace errors, and around 50% of the impact of sleep on accident risk while driving is due to chronic poor sleep.

One in two Vitality members have at least one sleep metric out of range (duration, regularity, and/or quality, including REM and deep sleep), one in five having two or more metrics out of range.

Measuring and rewarding sleep

From 2026, Discovery make sleep a measurable, and incentivised, health behaviour with real-world impact. Sleep will be integrated into the core offerings of Discovery Vitality, Discovery Health and Discovery Insure, positioning it alongside other key behavioural risk factors and lifestyle behaviours as a foundational pillar of health.

CEO Discovery Vitality Dinesh Govender says: “I’m thrilled about the opportunity for our incentivised behaviour change programme to improve our members’ sleep and long-term health. With the evidence of sleep’s importance alongside exercise and nutrition, bringing it into the Vitality programme will allow our members to take greater control of their overall wellbeing.

“I’m equally excited about our partnership with Ōura, which brings one of the most advanced wearable devices in the world to our members in South Africa. We share a commitment to using science and technology to help people live healthier lives.”

Members will be able to track their sleep using wearable devices or mobile phones to get a personalised Vitality Sleep Score, a proprietary personalised measure of the causal impact of sleep on a person’s health risk. The score sums up complex data on sleep regularity, duration and quality measures, as well as demographic, clinical and lifestyle behaviour, into a simple score that guides each around their sleep health.

“Analysis of Discovery’s longitudinal dataset indicates that individuals who consistently achieve seven hours of sleep and maintain a bedtime within a one-hour window of their typical sleep onset are associated with more favourable health outcomes,” says Govender. “This pattern underpins our 1-7 sleep heuristic.”

Vitality Sleep Rewards

Since 2015, Vitality Active Rewards has expanded into a global programme that encourages millions of members to adopt healthier habits and rewards them for maintaining regular exercise routines that support long-term wellbeing.

In 2026, Vitality will introduce Vitality Sleep Rewards, a programme similar to Vitality Active Rewards. It will encourage members to improve their sleep duration, consistency, and quality to support long-term health and wellbeing.

Each week, members will receive dynamic sleep goals to achieve, tailored to their individual sleep patterns and health profile. As they track their sleep each night, their Vitality Sleep Score will be calculated using clinically validated metrics to assess sleep quality and guide on improvement. As for Vitality Active Rewards, Vitality Sleep Scores that come in throughout the week accumulate toward achieving the weekly sleep goal for that week.

The Vitality Sleep Score is determined by comparing nightly sleep metrics against optimal ranges, with higher scores awarded for metrics that fall within optimal ranges.

Members will earn Vitality Sleep Rewards by meeting their personalised weekly sleep goals, redeemable as Điscovery Miles or partner rewards.

Sleep tracking will be available through Apple, Garmin, or Samsung devices, as well as the new Ōura Ring 4. Members without a wearable device can use the in-app Vitality Sleep Tracker on their mobile phones.

Govender says: “We now know that sleep is a health imperative. We have long rewarded physical activity and healthy eating. Now, with the upcoming launch of Vitality Sleep Rewards, we will be empowering our Vitality members to take control of their sleep health in the same way.”

Discovery Health

From 2026, sleep will be embedded into Personal Health Pathways, Discovery Health’s advanced digital health platform for medical scheme members.

Dr Ron Whelan, Discovery Health CEO, says: “Through Personal Health Pathways, we’ve built a precise and personalised approach to healthcare. Integrating sleep into this framework is a natural next step in helping medical scheme members achieve better health outcomes.

“To our knowledge, Discovery Health Medical Scheme is the first health insurer globally to have sleep actions and rewards for members, and we’re incredibly proud of delivering on our core purpose in this way.”

The platform, built on one of the world’s largest clinical and behavioural datasets, aims to deliver precise, personalised health, screening, and lifestyle recommendations through advanced machine learning and AI. Scheme members will now get personalised sleep goals and challenges, targeted interventions for sleep disorders and have access to consultations with GPs or psychologists when at a higher risk.

Discovery Insure

Driving safety starts long before you get behind the wheel. Discovery Insure data shows that sleep quality is a critical factor in accident risk. From 2026, Discovery Insure will be integrating sleep tracking into Vitality Drive, expanding the ability to reward safer driving behaviour and reduce risk on South African roads.

Members earn Vitality Drive Sleep Points for consistent, quality sleep. This will unlock fuel rewards and higher status levels.

Robert Attwell, Discovery Insure CEO, says: “Using advanced telematics to reduce driving risk on our roads has been foundational to Discovery Insure. We now know that factors outside the vehicle, such as sleep quality, are just as critical in preventing accidents as are driver behaviour once behind the wheel.

“The awareness and behaviour change that we’ll be able to bring through Vitality Drive’s Sleep Points deepens our commitment to creating a nation of safer drivers – for the benefit of all of our country’s road users.”

A step in preventive healthcare

Discovery’s integrated approach to sleep reflects a commitment to data-driven innovation and shared-value insurance.

Govender says: “By making sleep measurable and incentivised, Discovery is unlocking a new frontier in health. This is not only about empowering individuals to live healthier, longer lives, but also about creating positive impacts for healthcare systems, road safety, and society at large.”