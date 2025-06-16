Hang on: CT campaign aims to drive tourist spend

Photo by Tobias Reich on Unsplash.

Tourism is about more than only travel, and must turn interest into impact, says Cape Town Alderman James Vox.

The City of Cape Town has launched a coat-hanger marketing campaign, aiming to put the popular destination “into the hands of its visitors”.

“These coat-hanger cards, soon to be hanging in accommodation establishments across the metro, are more than a creative idea,” said Alderman James Vos, the city’s mayoral committee member for economic growth. “They are smart, targeted tools that will put Cape Town’s destination and investment features just a click away.”

The double-sided cards feature QR codes that link to This is Cape Town, the city’s six-pillar place marketing platform, and to Invest Cape Town, which showcases the city’s business and investment opportunities.

“This is a simple, tangible way to reach visitors and investors exactly where they are, inviting them to explore more, invest more, and experience more of Cape Town,” said Vos.

He thanked the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA) for its support in distributing the cards through its network of hospitality providers.

“This kind of partnership is what allows campaigns like these to land where they matter most,” he said.

Lee-Anne Singer, chairperson of FEDHASA Cape, said: “This campaign proves that clever doesn’t have to be complicated. By meeting visitors where they are – literally – we’re turning simple hangers into powerful hooks for travel, trade and tourism.

Alderman James Vos, The City’s mayoral committee member for economic growth introducing coat-hanger cards.

Photo supplied.

“FEDHASA plays a critical role in connecting public and private partners, and it’s through this kind of collaboration with the City of Cape Town that we unlock the real economic impact of the hospitality industry, create jobs and keep Cape Town thriving.”

The campaign capitalises on the strength of Cape Town’s hospitality sector, as demonstrated by a hotel occupancy rate of 64.6% in April, outstripping the national average of 56.3%.

Cape Town has increasingly become a hub for meetings, conferences and events. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Cape Town & Western Cape Convention Bureau, backed by Wesgro and supported by the City, secured 36 new bids.

Vos said: “These alone are projected to have an economic impact of R745-million and are expected to bring around 27,230 delegates to Cape Town for events through to 2028. These are thousands of professionals from all over the world and with this campaign, we will be able to reveal to them the incredible variety of experiences that our city has to offer.”

The initiative forms part of Vos’s broader five-point programme of action to boost Cape Town’s tourism sector, which includes:

1. Landing more flights

2. Docking more cruise liners

3. Hosting more events and conferences

4. Diversifying tourism products across the city

5. Launching clever campaigns backed by strong conversion strategies

“Tourism isn’t just about travel, it’s a major economic driver,” he said. “For every 100 air arrivals, two jobs are created. That’s why we’re investing in marketing that turns interest into impact, helping local businesses, creating employment, and strengthening our visitor economy.”

He also highlighted other recent campaigns promoting Cape Town’s cycling routes, golf courses, and ocean-based adventures.