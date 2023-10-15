Cisco launched new CDA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The collaboration has previously provided IT and digital skills training to nearly 260,000 students in South Africa.

Cisco Systems has launched a new phase of the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) Program in South Africa, in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and Cisco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Memorandum was signed between DCDT director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani and Cisco SA GM Smangele Nkosi. The signing ceremony was overseen by the DCDT Minister Mondli Gungubele and Cisco chair and CEO Chuck Robbins.

The MoU outlines the continuation of the collaboration between Cisco and DCDT, initially launched as a three-year program in 2019. The next phase will focus on economic development, digital skills and talent development, sustainable critical national infrastructure, cybersecurity and digitisation of government services. As part of the CDA Program, Cisco will continue to support South Africa’s long-term digital skills movement, contributing to the country’s digitisation agenda. Additionally, Cisco will play a vital role in facilitating digital upskilling and training, promoting job creation, and driving positive economic growth.

Minister Gungubele said, “With digitisation as the engine of economic growth, we are proud that Cisco’s collaboration with DCDT will contribute towards the growth of South Africa’s economy. Together, we will accelerate digital skills transformation, empowering South Africa’s youth and SMMEs, while enabling an inclusive future for all.”

Jordan-Dyani said: “Together with Cisco, we’ve made substantial strides in tackling challenges related to skills development, job creation and digital education. The positive results of our collaboration have inspired us to embark on the next phase. As a result, we have agreed to further expand our collaboration and venture into new domains, with plans to harness Cisco’s expertise among others in cybersecurity. Reflecting on the achievements of our initial Country Digital Acceleration collaboration with Cisco, I am confident that we will continue to achieve our shared goals.”

Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco, said: “This new phase of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration initiative reaffirms Cisco’s commitment to advancing socio-economic growth in South Africa by accelerating the digital economy. We believe that by empowering communities and businesses with key tools and technologies, they will thrive in South Africa and beyond.”

Cisco and the DCDT will collaborate in several areas including: