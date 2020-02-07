Featured
Apple Watch outsells Swiss Watch industry
Time is running out for traditional watch-makers, says Strategy Analytics as research shows massive growth for smartwatches.
Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019, according to research from Strategy Analytics. Apple Watch shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019, compared with 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined.
“We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing a healthy 36 percent from 22.5 million in 2018,” said Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics. “A blend of attractive design, user-friendly tech and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America, Western Europe and Asia.”
Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, said the research firm estimated the entire Swiss watch industry together shipped 21.1 million units worldwide in 2019, falling 13 percent from 24.2 million in 2018.
“Analog wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerised wristwear,” he said.
Steven Waltzer, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, suggested that traditional Swiss watchmakers like Swatch and Tissot were losing the smartwatch wars.
“Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear,” he said. “The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.”
The company previously found that wrist-worn fitness bands were a surprise hit in 2019 and it expected more growth in 2020.
“Consumers like their lightweight, low cost and increasingly sophisticated features,” Strategy Analytics reported. “China, US and Indonesia are among the largest markets worldwide.”
Exhibit 1: Global Apple Watch vs. Swiss Watch Industry Shipments in 2019 1
|Global Wristwear Device Shipments (Millions of Units)
|2018
|2019
|Growth YoY (%)
|Apple Watch
|22.5
|30.7
|36%
|Swiss Watch Industry
|24.2
|21.1
|-13%
Source: Strategy Analytics
The full report, Apple Watch Outsells Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yy6nsmzj.
How to start on Reddit
It’s the world’s 12th most visited website but yet to take off in South Africa. That spells opportunity, writes KATIE CHODOSH, content consultant for B2B public relations agency TopLine Comms and TopLine Film
Despite being one of the biggest websites in the world, Reddit hasn’t caught on in South Africa. It’s the 12th most visited website in the world, but it’s only the 37th in South Africa. And according to Hootsuite’s and We Are Social’s annual Global Digital Yearbook for 2019, Reddit doesn’t feature in the top 10 social platforms in South Africa (Facebook was number one, followed by YouTube and WhatsApp).
This a shame, to say the least. Reddit is where most viral content is aggregated, so if you want to know what’s happening on the Internet or you’re creating content that you want to go viral, you need to be on it.
But the best thing about it is the data it holds: because everyone is anonymous, Reddit knows everyone’s secrets. That makes it a great place for market research and some honest advice.
Getting started with Reddit can be tough, as there’s a seemingly endless amount of content. Here a handy guide for your first steps:
Get to know subreddits
When you first sign up to Reddit, you’ll want to start subscribing to subreddits (or subs). These are dedicated channels on topics where you can post links, images or create a self-post to discuss whatever you like. You can subscribe to subs if you like the topic, and all posts from that sub will show up on your homepage. If you’re unsure what subreddit you’re looking at, look at the part that comes immediately after the r/ at the end of the URL (for example, https://www.reddit.com/r/southafrica/ is a sub on everything related to South Africa). Anyone with an old enough account can create a sub on any topic they like.
How to identify a good subreddit
Once you’ve found some subreddits you, check for the following:
- The member count: You can see how many members are in the sub on the sidebar. A lot of members indicate that the content posted is relevant, but smaller subs can have higher engagement and interaction.
- Check if it’s US-centric – Reddit is a global website, but some subs are very US-centric, so it’s worth checking whether the content is only for a US audience.
- Rules: All subreddits have to obey reddit’s reddiquette, but moderators can (and should) also impose their own rules. Stricter rules help keep the sub relevant.
- Active moderators: Moderators (or mods) are supposed to keep the sub on-topic and rule-abiding. Weekly updates/sticky posts are usually a sign of an active mod team.
Pro tip: Once you set up an account, download the Boost app if you use Android, or the Apollo app if you use iOS – they’re much better than the official Reddit app.
Some of the best subs to start following
If you’re interested in technology, the best place to start is r/Technology. With over 8 million members, it’s a really large sub, but it’s moderated well and the rules are enforced. There’s a sticky post for weekly discussion and plenty of engagement on posts. It is America-centric, but as so many tech topics are global, it’s still worth including. Other smaller subs worth checking out in the tech category include r/MachineLearning, r/tech and r/Futurology.
If you work in marketing, there are some great subs that you can use as a resource.
Try the small marketing communities at r/digital_marketing, r/DigitalMarketing, and r/AskMarketing for questions and discussions about the industry. If you’re interested in filming and videography, you might like the recommendations from our video production agency. They’re big fans of /r/editors as a useful resource for tips and advice. They also like r/cinematography, which is an active resource for cinematographers of all skill levels, and, for a bit of fun, r/praisethecameraman – a sub dedicated to good camera operators who keep a proper recording angle, regardless of the content itself.
There are loads of cute animal subs, too, for your downtime. Beyond the massive r/aww, try r/MasterReturns for videos and pictures of dogs (and other pets!) being reunited with their owners after an extended absence. Or you might like self-proclaimed ‘cutest subreddit on the internet’, r/tippytaps, filled with pets tippy tappying in excitement and happiness.
There are some other business subreddits worth checking out, too. r/business has tips from business owners as well as the top business stories from around the world. If you’re working at a startup, you’ll want to follow r/startups, the place to discuss startup problems and solutions. Similarly, r/smallbusiness is a great resource full of questions and answers about starting, owning, and growing a small business.
Parents ‘out of control’ in regulating kids’ activities
Half of parents trust kids to regulate their online activity, despite 70% being unable to regulate their own
A recent global study conducted by Kaspersky, has found that in a bid to promote self-regulation online, 52% of parents globally trust their kids to know when enough is enough. However, 70% of parents admit that they themselves spend too much time online and almost three quarters (72%) feel that internet and mobile device usage in general is impeding family life.
There is little doubt that digital activities can be addictive, and seriously distract children from real-world adventure. But over half of modern parents trust their children when it comes to time dedicated to the internet, and what is more interesting is that this practice is more common among fathers. Dads seem to be more trusting of their children to know when to take a break, with nearly three in five (57%) taking this approach, compared to less than half (48%) of moms.
But it’s not just a matter of being trusted to turn off where parents relinquish control. 40% of them do not feel the need to control or oversee their children’s online activities or internet usage at all. This could be a risky strategy as, despite kids’ familiarity with online applications and navigating the internet, cyber-risks are only a click away.
Along with this approach to their children’s online activity, the survey also shows that parents are not restrictive about their own mobile phone habits or the amount of time spent on the internet: 70% recognised that they are somewhat addicted to the web. Furthermore, 84% of them admitted that they have used internet-connected or mobile devices in front of their child or children at home, and half of parents (51%) have sometimes allowed internet and mobile devices to interrupt a conversation with their children.
“Internet and digital services offer kids a wide range of engaging content, and can take ahold of their attention for a long time,” says Marina Titova, Head of Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky. “It must also be remembered that the real world can be even more engaging, especially if parents are ready to invest their time and spend it together with kids, doing joint activities. This time is actually even more important and valuable for families and friends, to connect, create special bonds and share memories.”
To help your children allocate their time appropriately online, Kaspersky recommends taking the following steps:
- Show your care by putting down your device at moments when your children need your attention
- If you feel your child is spending too much time online, don’t rush to put limits in place. Instead discuss it with them calmly, so as not to provoke a negative reaction which could do damage in the long term
- Make leisure time more varied and appealing so your child actively wants to spend time away from their device. This could be trying out a new sport or doing more activities as a family
- Discuss ground rules around social media use and other communications tools, so it does not affect schoolwork or interaction with friends in the real world
- Introduce rules for the whole family, so children don’t feel singled out or unfairly restricted in their internet use. This could include no phones at the dinner table, having a curfew on device usage or even leaving devices downstairs at bedtime
- The Family edition of Kaspersky Security Cloud incorporates Kaspersky Safe Kids which will help to guard your family and private data, as well as protect your kids online and beyond
For further advice on how to keep your children safe online, read renowned psychologist Emma Kenny’s post with her top tips on tackling online safety conversations here.