Aero SA trade show aims to rally SA aviation
The 2026 event is intended to set new benchmarks for innovation, collaboration, and engagement in general aviation.
Aero South Africa 2026, a trade show for the general aviation community, aims to set new benchmarks for innovation, collaboration, and industry engagement. Announced by Messe Frankfurt SA, the event will take place from 10 to 12 June next year at Lanseria International Airport, Johannesburg.
“Hosting Aero SA is a privilege for our airport as we continue to position ourselves as Africa’s Smartest Airport,” says Rampa Rammopo, CEO of Lanseria International Airport. “General Aviation has always been an integral part of our DNA, and this event allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation, connectivity, and building a stronger aviation ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors, industry leaders, and aviation enthusiasts to Lanseria in 2026.”
Exhibitor bookings are open, with Early Bird rates valid until 30 September 2025. Thereafter, standard rates will apply, says Louise Olckers, show director of Aero.
Building on the previous five editions, the event will bring together aircraft owners, pilots, suppliers, service providers, and industry leaders.
Several companies are confirmed to participate, including:
- Absa
- Absolute Aviation
- Aeronautical Aviation
- Aircraft Finance Corporation
- Alfonshaar SA
- BAC Logistics
- Blackhawk
- BMW South Africa
- Cabin Crew
- Century Avionics
- Cirrus South Africa
- Devex Development
- DJA Aviation
- Flynia pty ltd
- Foreflight
- Fuelco
- Next Aviation
- Ntsu Aviation
