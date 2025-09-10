Aero SA trade show aims to rally SA aviation

Photo supplied.

The 2026 event is intended to set new benchmarks for innovation, collaboration, and engagement in general aviation.

Aero South Africa 2026, a trade show for the general aviation community, aims to set new benchmarks for innovation, collaboration, and industry engagement. Announced by Messe Frankfurt SA, the event will take place from 10 to 12 June next year at Lanseria International Airport, Johannesburg.

“Hosting Aero SA is a privilege for our airport as we continue to position ourselves as Africa’s Smartest Airport,” says Rampa Rammopo, CEO of Lanseria International Airport. “General Aviation has always been an integral part of our DNA, and this event allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation, connectivity, and building a stronger aviation ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming exhibitors, industry leaders, and aviation enthusiasts to Lanseria in 2026.”

Exhibitor bookings are open, with Early Bird rates valid until 30 September 2025. Thereafter, standard rates will apply, says Louise Olckers, show director of Aero.

Photo supplied.

Building on the previous five editions, the event will bring together aircraft owners, pilots, suppliers, service providers, and industry leaders.

Several companies are confirmed to participate, including:

Absa

Absolute Aviation

Aeronautical Aviation

Aircraft Finance Corporation

Alfonshaar SA

BAC Logistics

Blackhawk

BMW South Africa

Cabin Crew

Century Avionics

Cirrus South Africa

Devex Development

DJA Aviation

Flynia pty ltd

Foreflight

Fuelco

Next Aviation

Ntsu Aviation