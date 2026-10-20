Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Monster Traveler Mini looks ready for a gig. Its black grille and silver trim, beneath a large arching carry handle, give it the appearance of a miniature stage amplifier. It’s a cool, head-turning design with a strong retro flavour, right down to the chunky volume knob on top.

The controls reinforce that old-school appeal. Physical buttons surround the knob, with separate adjustments for microphone volume and echo. You can reach across and turn the music up, enjoying the small, increasingly rare satisfaction of operating a proper dial.

Bluetooth supplies the modern convenience, playing music from a phone, while a handheld microphone that comes with the kit adds karaoke or a way to address a crowd. That could be anything from a school gathering to a tour bus or thank you speeches at a birthday party (but please keep it short if you respect your friends). A remote control completes the package, for those who prefer to admire the hardware from their chair.

Monster, the audio brand associated with headphones and cables, has given the Traveler Mini a design that works as well on display as it does being carried to a gathering. The handle is a prominent part of its appearance, with a black grip matching the cabinet and silver arms continuing the trim around the speaker.

Beneath the grille, a 5.25-inch driver handles lower frequencies, with a smaller 2-inch driver reproducing the higher notes. Output is rated at 40W RMS, rising to 60W peak power. RMS describes the power it can sustain, while the peak figure refers to brief bursts. Bluetooth 5.2 handles the wireless connection to a phone or other music source.

For karaoke, the separate microphone controls allow the singer’s voice to be adjusted against the backing track. One can turn the vocal level up to give a tentative performer a little help, or down when enthusiastic show-offs can overwhelm the accompaniment. An echo adjustment adds the lingering vocal effect familiar from karaoke systems, with the amount controlled from the top panel. It’s also great for special effects, for example making speeches in which one wants to insert a dire note or supernatural note.

Talking of speeches, reducing the echo keeps the delivery more direct. Someone operating the speaker can adjust the microphone level as different people take a turn, while keeping the music volume at its chosen setting. Having those adjustments on the device makes them accessible to whoever takes over, without handing around the phone supplying the music.

The remote control provides a second way to operate the speaker once it has been positioned for a gathering. The person managing playback can remain in their chair while someone else gets on with the performance. Between the dial and the remote, it accommodates both the person who enjoys fiddling with equipment and the one who would prefer to get comfortable.

A rechargeable 4,000mAh battery, operating at 7.4V, provides up to 6.5 hours of playback. That covers a big chunk of an afternoon’s entertainment, although volume and microphone use affect endurance. Charging takes up to three hours through a USB-C port.

The cabinet has an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which covers water jets and gives it protection against splashes around an outdoor gathering. Immersion falls outside that rating, so the poolside table is a more suitable location than a floating drinks tray.

At 2.14kg, it is manageable for carrying from a car to a venue, with the substantial handle providing a proper grip.

Photo courtesy Monster.

What does it cost?

R3,199 from Makro, including the microphone, at www.makro.co.za . Visit the device page at the Monster store here: https://monsterstore.com/ products/traveler-mini

Does it make a difference?

The Traveler Mini combines the visual appeal of a miniature stage amplifier with music playback and karaoke in one portable package. Its retro styling gives it an attraction for someone who simply wants a cool-looking speaker, while the microphone extends its use to singing and informal public address. Separate vocal controls and a remote make those extra functions practical, with the main adjustments available directly on the hardware.

What are the biggest negatives?

Battery life of up to 6.5 hours limits its usefulness for extended outings away from charging facilities.

What are the biggest positives?

Retro amplifier styling and a chunky volume dial give it a distinctive appearance and tactile appeal.

At 2.14kg, it is light enough to carry easily between the house, car and gathering, helped by the substantial handle.

A microphone and separate vocal controls provide a portable setup for karaoke and informal public address.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.