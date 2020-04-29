Zoom rises to Oracle Cloud

Zoom Video Communications has turned to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support its growth and evolving business needs as its user base continues to shoot through the roof and it seeks to patch leaks in its security.

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity,” said Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan. “We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support.”

To meet rapidly increasing demand for its services, including a sudden spike from 10-million to 300-million daily meeting participants, Zoom needed additional cloud capacity immediately. It says it selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for its advantages in performance, scalability, reliability and superior cloud security.

Within hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants. After achieving full production, Zoom is now enabling millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure will help Zoom scale to adapt to changing demands.



“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. “We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world.”

Oracle says it is uniquely positioned to enable Zoom’s rapid expansion and innovative video communications platform, due to its network architecture, capacity and data center locations. Already, Zoom is transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day, roughly equivalent to 93 years of HD video. Oracle says its second-generation cloud infrastructure, combined with expertise in security, will support Zoom in delivering an enterprise-ready video communications experience.