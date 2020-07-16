Zoom moves into hardware

You’ve got the Internet connection. You’ve got the business partners to meet. Finally, to connect to a meeting, you’ve got… an SD webcam with a muffled microphone?

To remedy this, Zoom and videoconferencing hardware maker Dten have created a conferencing tool called the Dten Me. It features a large 27-inch touchscreen panel, 3 cameras for different levels of zoom, and an 8 microphone array to mitigate sound quality issues. It also features Wi-Fi and ethernet networking capabilities.

This enormous device can connect to Zoom’s videoconferencing service with built-in Dten OS, which can act as a separate workspace from a computer. When the meeting is over, though, it can be used as a second screen for a computer by making use of its HDMI input port.

“After experiencing remote work ourselves for the past several months, it was clear that we needed to innovate a new category dedicated to remote workers,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a statement.

Zoom has also invested in Neat, a hardware maker in Norway, which is set to use Zoom for a more immersive videoconferencing experience.