YouTube hosts first virtual Black Africa Creators Week

This week, YouTube is holding its first virtual YouTube Black Africa Creators Week, a week dedicated to engaging, educating and inspiring African creators to grow on the platform.

Highlights of the 1-week program include expert-led masterclasses covering topics like assessing channel performance and engaging a community and understanding YouTube’s monetisation policies.

The programme also includes a creator spotlight talk with Mark Angel – Africa’s most subscribed creator, that creates YouTube training courses, and peer-driven open conversations aimed at improving creator collaboration and knowledge sharing.

YouTube will also celebrate creators through the presentation of Play Button awards to Dodos Uvieghara, Eric Okafor, and Kay Ngonyama whose channels have crossed the 100,000 subscriber milestone.

This region-wide virtual initiative, says Alex Okosi, MD for emerging markets at YouTube EMEA, demonstrates YouTube’s commitment to creators and artists in the region.

“Over the years we have built and nurtured strong relationships with Africa’s storytellers, and provided them with a platform to share their stories with the world,” says Okosi. “Top African creators and channels like Mark Angel Comedy, DJ Arch Jnr, Churchill Show and many others have grown from a handful of followers to having millions of fans globally.

“We remain committed to amplifying Black voices and providing a platform where Black African creators can thrive.”

The virtual event will conclude with a 2-hour livestream closing event to celebrate African creativity. The event will feature music performances by Fireboy, Niniola, Reekado Banks, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, and dance showcases from Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Bois, Triplet Ghetto Kids. The livestream event will be held on Friday, November 27 at 5pm GMT and can be viewed here: https://goo.gle/africacreatorweeklivestream

Creators can register for the YouTube Black Africa Creators Week programme here: https://goo.gle/youtubeblackafricacreatorweek