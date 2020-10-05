Connect with us

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 series – now available

The Redmi 9 series, including the 9A, 9C, Note 9 Pro and Note 9, is now available from Mobile in Africa’s online store.

7 hours ago

Xiaomi has launched the new 9 Series range of smartphones in South Africa, on sale now through the Mobile in Africa online store.  

The 9 Series range consists of five exceptional devices: the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi 9, all with cutting-edge features. It spans a wide range of needs, from capturing a crisp selfie to an avid gamer who seeks high-performance and an immersive display. 

Xiaomi provided the following details of the new series: 

Redmi 9A 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9A - 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM | Buletz

The Redmi 9A features a 5000mAh battery with a single 13MP rear camera, making this device ideal for those who need an affordable device without sacrificing camera quality. 

Redmi 9C 

Xiaomi Redmi 9C | Cheap mobile phone | 24h Shipping from Spain

The Redmi 9C is the device up from the 9A, which features a triple AI camera set up and a more powerful processor to enable smoother gameplay. 

Redmi 9 

redmi-9 - Xiaomi UK

This triple camera device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 6.53” FHD+ display, and a 5020mAh battery to enable powerful gaming experiences with a long lasting battery life. 

Redmi Note 9 

Redmi Note 9 | Xiaomi Quality | AI Quad Camera

The Redmi Note 9 features a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 5020mAh battery, a quad camera array with a 48MP main sensor. The display size is the same as the previous devices. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro 

Redmi Note 9 Pro | Xiaomi UK | Mi.com - Xiaomi UK

As the flagship from the Redmi line-up, the Note 9 Pro features an ultra-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, a 5020mAh battery, 6.67” FHD+ display, and a similar quad camera array to the Note 9. 

The 9 Series range of devices can be purchased from MIA’s Online Store: https://mia.africa.com/za/redmi-9-series

