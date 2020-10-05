Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 series – now available

Xiaomi has launched the new 9 Series range of smartphones in South Africa, on sale now through the Mobile in Africa online store.

The 9 Series range consists of five exceptional devices: the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi 9, all with cutting-edge features. It spans a wide range of needs, from capturing a crisp selfie to an avid gamer who seeks high-performance and an immersive display.

Xiaomi provided the following details of the new series:

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A features a 5000mAh battery with a single 13MP rear camera, making this device ideal for those who need an affordable device without sacrificing camera quality.

Redmi 9C

The Redmi 9C is the device up from the 9A, which features a triple AI camera set up and a more powerful processor to enable smoother gameplay.

Redmi 9

This triple camera device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 6.53” FHD+ display, and a 5020mAh battery to enable powerful gaming experiences with a long lasting battery life.

Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 features a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 5020mAh battery, a quad camera array with a 48MP main sensor. The display size is the same as the previous devices.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

As the flagship from the Redmi line-up, the Note 9 Pro features an ultra-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, a 5020mAh battery, 6.67” FHD+ display, and a similar quad camera array to the Note 9.

The 9 Series range of devices can be purchased from MIA’s Online Store: https://mia.africa.com/za/redmi-9-series.