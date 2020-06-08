Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S – Now available in SA

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9S, a new mid-price-range handset that features a powerful processor, striking symmetrical design, a quad-camera setup, and long-lasting battery.

The Redmi Note 9S is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, which consists of an octa-core CPU with a 2.3GHz maximum clock speed, Adreno 618 GPU and 8nm process technology. The device also offers optimisation though its advanced AI technology and power-efficiency improvements.

It features an impressive quad-camera setup on the back, with a 48MP main lens and a large 1/2” sensor for ultra-high-resolution day photos. Its 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens allows users to capture large group images, while its 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the setup to capture beautiful images. On the front, the Redmi Note 9S houses a 16MP lens for its in-display selfie camera.

As the first smartphone in the Redmi Note lineup to feature a Z-axis linear vibration motor, this device enables faster acceleration, resulting in better haptic feedback compared to traditional motors. Its 5020mAh high-capacity battery keeps users connected throughout the day, even during heavy usage. When it’s time to recharge, the device offers 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W charger.

The device sports a square-shaped camera layout and side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button for fast, convenient unlocking. Featuring a 6.67” FHD+ DotDisplay with an in-display front camera, the device’s premium, symmetrical design boasts an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive experience. It also offers TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification to ensure long-lasting eye comfort.

The Redmi Note 9S advances Redmi Note’s legacy of developing high-quality, life-resistant phones with its splash-proof nano-coating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Availability

Redmi Note 9S is now available in South Africa in two colours, Interstellar Grey and Aurora Blue for the 4GBx64GB from R5 399, and Interstellar Grey for the 6GBx128GB from R5 999, through online and retail channels.