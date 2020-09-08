Xiaomi Redmi 9C launches in SA

Xiaomi has released the Redmi 9C in South Africa at a low price point for a device that boasts an AI-optimised triple camera and stylish design.

This smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience, and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more for longer.

The Redmi 9C features MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which can go up to 2.3GHz. It also sports the AI optimised triple camera that can quickly capture crisp images in a variety of situations.

Retailing at R2,399 for Redmi 9C 32GB storage and R2,599 for 64GB, the device will be available for purchase on https://mia.africa.com/za, Takealot, Incredible Connection, TFG, and www.hi-online.co.za from 9 September 2020