Xiaomi pushes Mi 10 Ultra zoom to 120x

Xiaomi has released a smartphone that is set to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, namely the Mi 10 Ultra, the latest addition to the Mi 10 lineup. It features never-seen-before smartphone tech, like 120x hybrid zoom, 50W wireless charging and a whopping 120W wired fast-charging capability.

The new flagship features a 48 megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, 120x hybrid zoom, and 8K video capture, mostly matching the specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The main camera on the device is also a 48MP sensor, with a 20MP ultra-wide camera at a 128º field-of-view, and a 12MP portrait camera.

Apart from the camera array, the Mi 10 Ultra features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel that’s curved on the edges. The display outputs 800 nits of brightness with 10-bit colour depth. A big selling point for this display is its 120Hz refresh rate, which makes interacting with the device buttery smooth.

The Mi 10 Ultra comes with a slightly smaller battery than the Mi 10, at 4500mAh instead of 4780mAh.

The entry level 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs 5299 Yuan, or more than R13,000. The most expensive model, the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, costs 6999 yuan, around R17,600. The device comes in three colours: ceramic black, silver and transparent. Local availability has not yet been announced.