Xbox unveils serious line-up for Series X
The Xbox Series X (XSX) is set to receive a vast range of new games, and a range of sequels to games from as far back as the original Xbox.
Buckle up Xbox players. You’re about to get a huge range of games to choose from when the next Xbox releases. For long time Xbox players, some sweet surprises are in store, like a new Halo, Fable, and Warhammer 40K games. Some games will be refreshed from their Xbox and Xbox 360 versions, while others will receive new stories in the form of sequels.
Just months from the launch of Xbox Series X, yesterday’s Xbox Games Showcase debuted the largest single-sitting game lineup in console history, led by Halo Infinite – and all in Xbox Game Pass, the games subscription service by Microsoft which competes with Google Stadia.
It also announced a partnership between Xbox and Bungie, bringing Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass later this year with access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light, at no additional cost. Bungie is also releasing Destiny 2 Optimized for Xbox Series X with 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second.
In an aggressive competition with Stadia, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play every game from the Xbox Games Showcase, as part of their membership or free-to-play, when they launch.
Microsoft provided the following summary of the games that were launched at Xbox Games Showcase:
- Halo Infinite (Xbox Game Studios – 343 Industries – Late 2020). Fans of the Master Chief got a first-ever look at Halo Infinite’s campaign, featuring new gameplay mechanics, bigger battles, epic vistas and more complex visual effects, utilising the full power of Xbox Series X. With a 60 frames per second locked for campaign gameplay, and the freedom to explore a Halo ring that is several times larger than the last two Halo games combined, Halo Infinite will immerse players in the next chapter of the Master Chief’s journey. For more details, read our full Halo Infinite blog post.
- As Dusk Falls (Xbox Game Studios – Interior/Night). As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night, a new studio comprised of a mix of award-winning industry veterans and emerging new talent. Headed by Caroline Marchal, former lead game designer at Quantic Dream, the studio is focused on creating ambitious and innovative interactive narratives. As Dusk Falls is a multi-generational story set in the American Southwest about resilience, sacrifice and how the mistakes of the older generation transmit to the younger. What begins as a focused tale of two families trapped in a hostage situation, becomes a sprawling epic about how people grow and change over decades. To learn more, read the full As Dusk Falls blog post.
- Avowed (Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian). Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.
- Fable (Xbox Game Studios – Playground Games). A new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass.
- Forza Motorsport (Xbox Game Studios – Turn 10 Studios). The Xbox Series X is about speed and immersion, connecting players to the Forza universe, and to one another. Currently early in development, Forza Motorsport will run at 4K, 60 frames per second with scenes connected and dynamic. Ray tracing is coming to ForzaTech, creating a dynamic world where everything is connected – from surfaces of cars reflecting off each other, brilliant red paint reflected off of detailed track surfaces and light and shadow interplay. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10, and on Xbox Game Pass. For more info, read the full Forza on Xbox Series X blog post.
- The Gunk (Thunderful Publishing). From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise – the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations – comes a new game, The Gunk. Embark on an adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (Sega Corporation – 2021). Online action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2, well known for its unparalleled character customisation and battle action which captivated the world. Today, it announced the latest entry to the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe called Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World). The award-winning PC franchise is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Xbox Series X. Experience a blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror.
- State of Decay 3 (Xbox Game Studios – Undead Labs). The next evolution in State of Decay is currently in development, bringing fans the new ultimate in zombie survival simulation.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Fatshark – 2021). From the developers of the multi-million award-winning co-op franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new 4-player co-op game set in hive Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 adventure.
Updates on known games
- CrossfireX (Microsoft – Smilegate Entertainment – 2020). A legendary PC franchise comes to console in a fast-paced first-person shooter offering a variety of exhilarating multiplayer experiences and a cinematic campaign that explores the global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions. For more info, read the full CrossfireX campaign blog post.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Bungie – 10 November 2020). Bungie presents Destiny 2: Beyond Light – the next chapter of the critically acclaimed action sci-fi epic universe of Destiny 2. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. Destiny 2 will also come to Xbox Game Pass in September, providing members access to all current Destiny 2 standard edition expansions, including the standard edition of the upcoming Beyond Light when it releases this November.
- Everwild (Xbox Game Studios – Rare). Inspired by the beauty of the natural world around us, Everwild is a new game in development from Rare where new experiences await in a natural and magical world. Play as an Eternal as you explore and build bonds with the world around you. Everwild will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
- Grounded (Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian Entertainment – July 28, 2020). Grounded, the co-op survival adventure game with a narrative-led hook, is ready to bring the backyard to you. Combining elements from the RPG world with the best elements of survival games, you and up to 3 other players explore the backyard from the perspective of an ant to piece together how to return back to normal life size. Along the way you’ll run into both peaceful and very, very hostile insects; all fighting to survive right behind the house. Gather, craft and build bases with everyday objects you find in the yard, or just feed your friends to the spiders.
- The Medium (Bloober Team – Holiday 2020). Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an old communist resort and use your psychic abilities to uncover its disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon (Private Division – Obsidian Entertainment – September 9, 2020). The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon adds a substantial amount of content to The Outer Worlds‘ darkly humorous universe. Play a new noir-tinged adventure that takes players to the Gorgon Asteroid to investigate the mysterious origin of Adrena-Time. While there, you’ll find new weapons and armor, perks, flaws, along with the same freedom to solve problems that made the original game so rewarding. And those who played The Outer Worlds with Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to grab this and future adventures, or the expansion pass packaging both adventures for an extra 10% off.
- Psychonauts 2 (Xbox Game Studios – Double Fine). Psychonauts 2 is a mind-bending trip through the strange worlds hiding inside our brains. Freshly-minted special agent and acrobat extraordinaire Razputin “Raz” Aquato returns to unpack emotional baggage and expand mental horizons. Along the way he’ll help new friends, like this magical mote of light voiced (and sung) by Jack Black. Raz must use his powers to unravel dark mysteries about the Psychonauts team and his own family origins.
- Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios – Dontnod Entertainment – 27 August). Tell Me Why is a new Xbox Game Studios exclusive game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio who created the beloved and award-winning franchise Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, you play as twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, exploring the memories of their joyful but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska. Using the supernatural bond that allows the twins to interact with memories of past, choose memory paths to determine the outcome and uncover their personal story across three chapters.