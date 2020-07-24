Xbox unveils serious line-up for Series X

Buckle up Xbox players. You’re about to get a huge range of games to choose from when the next Xbox releases. For long time Xbox players, some sweet surprises are in store, like a new Halo, Fable, and Warhammer 40K games. Some games will be refreshed from their Xbox and Xbox 360 versions, while others will receive new stories in the form of sequels.

Just months from the launch of Xbox Series X, yesterday’s Xbox Games Showcase debuted the largest single-sitting game lineup in console history, led by Halo Infinite – and all in Xbox Game Pass, the games subscription service by Microsoft which competes with Google Stadia.

It also announced a partnership between Xbox and Bungie, bringing Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass later this year with access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light, at no additional cost. Bungie is also releasing Destiny 2 Optimized for Xbox Series X with 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second.

In an aggressive competition with Stadia, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play every game from the Xbox Games Showcase, as part of their membership or free-to-play, when they launch.

Microsoft provided the following summary of the games that were launched at Xbox Games Showcase:

Halo Infinite (Xbox Game Studios – 343 Industries – Late 2020). Fans of the Master Chief got a first-ever look at Halo Infinite’s campaign, featuring new gameplay mechanics, bigger battles, epic vistas and more complex visual effects, utilising the full power of Xbox Series X. With a 60 frames per second locked for campaign gameplay, and the freedom to explore a Halo ring that is several times larger than the last two Halo games combined, Halo Infinite will immerse players in the next chapter of the Master Chief’s journey. For more details, read our full Halo Infinite blog post.

As Dusk Falls (Xbox Game Studios – Interior/Night). As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night, a new studio comprised of a mix of award-winning industry veterans and emerging new talent. Headed by Caroline Marchal, former lead game designer at Quantic Dream, the studio is focused on creating ambitious and innovative interactive narratives. As Dusk Falls is a multi-generational story set in the American Southwest about resilience, sacrifice and how the mistakes of the older generation transmit to the younger. What begins as a focused tale of two families trapped in a hostage situation, becomes a sprawling epic about how people grow and change over decades. To learn more, read the full As Dusk Falls blog post.

Avowed (Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian). Obsidian Entertainment's next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.

Fable (Xbox Game Studios – Playground Games). A new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Game Studios – Turn 10 Studios). The Xbox Series X is about speed and immersion, connecting players to the Forza universe, and to one another. Currently early in development, Forza Motorsport will run at 4K, 60 frames per second with scenes connected and dynamic. Ray tracing is coming to ForzaTech, creating a dynamic world where everything is connected – from surfaces of cars reflecting off each other, brilliant red paint reflected off of detailed track surfaces and light and shadow interplay. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10, and on Xbox Game Pass. For more info, read the full Forza on Xbox Series X blog post.

The Gunk (Thunderful Publishing). From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise – the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations – comes a new game, The Gunk. Embark on an adventure in a vast and exotic world where you'll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (Sega Corporation – 2021). Online action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2, well known for its unparalleled character customisation and battle action which captivated the world. Today, it announced the latest entry to the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe called Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World). The award-winning PC franchise is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Xbox Series X. Experience a blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror.

State of Decay 3 (Xbox Game Studios – Undead Labs). The next evolution in State of Decay is currently in development, bringing fans the new ultimate in zombie survival simulation.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Fatshark – 2021). From the developers of the multi-million award-winning co-op franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new 4-player co-op game set in hive Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 adventure.

Updates on known games