Woolworths electrifies online delivery fleet

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Woolworths, in partnership with DSV and Everlectric, has embarked on an extensive rollout of electric panel vans (EVs) to deliver customers’ online purchases. The company says the move is part of its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the retail industry.

“Last year we announced our commitment to electric delivery vehicles, and we are delighted to now have nearly half our fleet powered by the sun,” says Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of online and mobile. “The new electric vehicles have been introduced on selected routes in Cape Town and Gauteng with further rollouts and extensions into KwaZulu Natal planned to follow as soon as possible.

“We have bold sustainability goals and ambitions, which included the goal to have zero nett carbon emissions by 2040. On an annual basis these 41 vehicles will have the potential to save over 400,000kg of tailpipe carbon emissions. With the exponential growth of our online business, switching to electric delivery vehicles is a smart and sustainable solution that benefits everyone.

“To power the vans, electricity will be sourced as far as possible from renewable sources by utilising DSV’s extensive solar infrastructure at their Gauteng and Cape Town facilities. Should there be any exception to renewables recharging, DSV and Everlectric will work with an audit firm to procure Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to offset any indirect grid energy emissions.”

Everlectric CEO Ndia Magadagela says: “Last year we spoke of what is possible, this year we are leading the charge in green logistics, with South Africa’s first electric vehicle commercial fleet roll out.

“Woolworths, along with DSV and Everlectric, have proven the viability of the solution through the proof of concept that we have run over the last two years on South African roads, under South African conditions.”

Everlectric provided the following electric online delivery vehicle stats: