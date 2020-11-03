Wizkid dedicates album to Nigeria’s #EndSARS movement

This past Friday, Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid dropped his widely anticipated Made in Lagos album, via Starboy/ Sony Music International/RCA Records.

Made in Lagos engulfs listeners in the new sounds, live instrumentation and vibes of Lagos. The album celebrates Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey, with standout tracks like “Blessed” and “Reckless.” The 14-track project includes an incredible group of chart-topping artists: Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R. Ella Mai, and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee, Terri.

Wizkid has dedicated the project to the citizens of Nigeria in light of the police brutality occurring in his country.

“It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” says Wizkid. “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families – our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.”