Wireless timecard app helps COVID-19 tracking

Essential services are using Econz’s Timecard application to check employees’ current COVID-19 status with a screening programme before starting work.

Used globally by organisation across all sectors, the Timecard app now delivers management reports written to screen both the wellness and possible infection of the COVID-19 virus. Econz has been operating in South Africa since 2009.

Some features include:

Covid-19 screening and wellness forms with built-in triggers to protect employees and employers.

Required questions to be answered before the shift can start

Real-time Manger Alerts and Notifications depending on the employee’s answers to the questionnaires

Verifying employees’ GPS location, as well as distance travelled and locations travelled for a day, a week or a month

Other digital forms can be created to ensure adherence to level 4 protocols (and beyond) about health and safety regulations.

Collecting mobile time and attendance as well as Timesheet Approval processes

The data delivered from mobile devices gives the employer real-time status on their field workers and allows them to prevent the spread of this virus in the workplace.

Pharmacy Direct, with more than 175 field workers in different provinces, is managing their employees with Econz Wireless.

Kagiso Kekane, head of stakeholder relations at Pharmacy Direct, says: “During this uncertain time of COVID-19, this is proving to be a very important step we took in that chronic patients who need medication, should not go to health facilities, possibly exposing themselves to COVID-19 and also ensures that healthcare care officials attend to serious cases only.

“We have a dedicated team that is always at hand to resolve field troubleshooting without having to wait for long periods of time or involving our internal IT. Our relationship with Econz Wireless has been that of mutual understanding of our vision as a business and Econz has been a willing partner to ensure that our vision is achieved.”