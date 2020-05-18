Winners of NBA 2K announced

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic showdown between the two top teams of their respective conferences. The Lakers went down 3-1 in the series, before staging an incredible comeback and winning three in a row to clinch the championship in game seven in Milwaukee.



NBA 2K20 cover star and #2KSim Finals MVP Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ virtual championship:



“The Lakers winning the NBA Finals in the #2KSim is really fun. Given the realism of NBA 2K and their past predictions, it’s cool to see our potential get recognized. It makes you excited to get back on the court and try to bring a real ring to Los Angeles!”



2K provided the results from the #2KSim Finals:



#2KSim Finals: Los Angeles Lakers (4), Milwaukee Bucks (3)



Game 1: Lakers 129, Bucks 89

Lakers shut down Giannis, blow out Bucks on the road in Game 1

Anthony Davis: 35 PT, 19 RB

LeBron James: 24 PT, 6 RB, 7 AS

Kyle Kuzma: 19 PT

Dwight Howard: 14 PT, 12 RB

Khris Middleton: 22 PT, 6 RB, 6 AS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15 PT, 14 RB



Game 2: Bucks 106, Lakers 105 (OT)

Bucks overcome Lakers 4th quarter comeback, win by 1 in OT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 24 PT, 12 RB, 7 AS

Khris Middleton: 24 PT, 5 RB, 4 AS

Eric Bledsoe: 16 PT, 4 RB, 7 AS

Anthony Davis: 30 PT, 18 RB, 4 AS

LeBron James: 18 PT, 12 RB, 9 AS

Dwight Howard: 17 PT, 17 RB

Kyle Kuzma: 16 PT, 6 RB



Game 3: Bucks 96, Lakers 79

Bucks defense stymies Lakers, takes series lead on the road

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20 PT, 10 RB, 3 AS

Khris Middleton: 16 PT, 6 RB, 7 AS

Brook Lopez: 16 PT, 4 3PT

Anthony Davis: 24 PT, 13 RB

LeBron James: 19 PT, 7 RB, 3 AS

Dwight Howard: 16 RB



Game 4: Bucks 131, Lakers 101

Giannis & Middleton dominate, put Bucks on the brink of championship

Khris Middleton: 37 PT, 7 RB, 7 AS, 6 3PT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27 PT, 14 RB, 5 AS

Donte DiVincenzo: 16 PT, 4 RB, 3 AS, 4 3PT

LeBron James: 27 PT, 7 RB, 7 AS

Anthony Davis: 19 PT, 15 RB

Danny Green: 17 PT



Game 5: Lakers 141, Bucks 112

LeBron & AD spoil Bucks’ hometown celebration

LeBron James: 37 PT, 8 RB, 8 AS

Anthony Davis: 31 PT, 8 RB

Dwight Howard: 18 PT, 13 RB

JaVale McGee: 18 PT, 8 RB

Rajon Rondo: 19 AS (2 short of NBA Finals record – Magic Johnson, 1984)



Game 6: Lakers 108, Bucks 103

LeBron refuses to lose, drops 40 to force Game 7

LeBron James: 40 PT, 10 RB, 5 AS

Anthony Davis: 22 PT, 10 RB, 4 AS

Kyle Kuzma: 20 PT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 PT, 10 RB, 5 AS

Khris Middleton: 28 PT, 7 RB, 5 AS



Game 7: Lakers 103, Bucks 101

AD takes charge. Lakers fight off late Bucks surge in the 4th to win Finals

Anthony Davis: 32 PT, 17 RB, 3 AS, 3 ST, 3 BL

Dwight Howard: 15 PT, 12 RB, 3 BL

LeBron James: 14 PT, 6 RB, 6 AS, 3 ST

Khris Middleton: 18 PT, 6 RB, 4 AS, 3 ST

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 18 PT, 14 RB



The star-studded #2KSim Playoff player performances on both championship contender teams are highlighted below: