What happens in a 2020 Internet minute?

An internet minute in 2020 is a roller-coaster of cash, collaboration and Covid-19-inspired socialisation and entertainment.

“As COVID-19 impacted our lives in a never expected way, many aspects of life – work, education, economy, entertainment, to only cite a few – moved online,” writes Claire Jenik of Statista, in the analytics aggregation company’s summary of data compiled by Visual Capitalist.

“A single internet minute holds more than 400,000 hours of video streamed on Netflix, 500 hours of video uploaded by users on Youtube and nearly 42 million messages shared via WhatsApp. That same internet minute also contains more than 6,500 packages shipped by Amazon as well as an incredible 208,333 participants in Zoom meetings.”

Visual Capitalist summed up some of the most fascinating data points across three categories: