Watch Dogs: Legion reveals more story before launch

Ubisoft has released a story trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion that places the fate of London in players’ hands. Zero-Day, an unknown entity, has framed the secret underground resistance, DedSec, for the bombings that contributed to the fall of London. In Watch Dogs: Legion, players must fight to liberate London by building a resistance.

The storyline is highly topical: London is facing its downfall. Amid the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against those criminal opportunists; sadists, mercenaries, and cybercriminals; they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.

Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Watch Dogs: Legion will release on 29 October 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Windows PC via Epic Games and Uplay. The game will also be available on UPlay+, Ubisoft’s gaming subscription service.

The game will also release on Xbox Series X and S on 10 November, and digitally on PlayStation 5 alongside the console on 12 November. The physical version of the game on PlayStation 5 will be available on 24 November.

Ubisoft also announced that the Online multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on 3 December as part of a free game update for all players. The Online mode will include the following features as part of the 3 December update:

Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities.

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team.

Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency.

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch.

New free content for the single-player mode will be available in a future update in 2021, and will include:

New characters with new abilities.

New mission content.

A New Game Plus mode.

Players who acquire the Season Pass for the game will get access to Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online, along with two new characters:

Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a cross-over with Assassin’s Creed.

Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals.

The game will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices, bringing real-time ray-tracing reflections to the streets of London. Players who purchase the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5) at no additional cost.

For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.