Watch a robot respond to pain

New robotics from NTU shows embedded Artificial Intelligence into the network of sensor nodes, connected to multiple processing units, that act like ‘mini-brains’ distributed on the robotic skin. The result is a fast system that can process and respond to “pain” arising from pressure. The robot can also detect and repair its own damage when “injured”, without the need for human intervention.

The video below shows how the scientists taught the robot how to recognise pain and learn damaging stimuli:

The following video shows how the robot self-heals and repairs its own damage at room temperature: