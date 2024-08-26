Wheels of the Week: Buzzing with the bees to save earth

Jozi gets buzzing with the electric arrival of the VW ID.4 Pro Performance, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK from a recent launch of the vehicle.

Attention eco-conscious Joburgers, ditch your petrol guzzlers, because the future of driving has arrived – and it is electric. Buckle up as I take you on a spin in the new Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance, a sleek SUV that is here to revolutionise our commutes and turn heads along the way.

This is not your average mom mobile. The ID.4 looks like it rolled straight out of a sci-fi flick, with smooth curves and a drag coefficient lower than your chances of getting caught snoozing at your desk. But do not let the good looks fool you – this ride is all about practicality too. It is spacious inside, with enough room for your whole crew and their weekend braai gear.

Now, let me tell you about the juice that gets this baby buzzing with the bees. The ID.4 Pro Performance packs a serious punch with a next-gen electric motor and a battery that holds enough juice to get us from Jozi to Durban on a single charge – that is over 500 kilometres. And when it is time to refuel (well, recharge), we can top up at lightning speed with DC fast charging. Imagine going from empty to ready for a road trip in just 30 minutes – that is quicker than waiting in line for a new driver’s licence.

The inside is like a lounge on wheels, with a high-tech twist. It has a swanky dashboard with a touchscreen. The comfy seats are made from sustainable materials, so we can feel good about cruising in this eco-friendly chariot. At this stage of the buzz, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay require a type C cable.

The ID.4 is not just about saving the planet (and our wallets at the pump), it is about making our drives simpler. This vehicle is silent and glides through the streets with whisper-quiet comfort, unlike the buzzing of the bees. It also has a suite of advanced driver assistance features to keep us safe on the road.

Technical data for the ID.4 Pro Performance

Motor Permanent synchronous motor on the rear axle Maximum power 150 kW Maximum torque 310 Nm Gearbox One-speed gearbox Top speed 160 km/h 0-100 km/h 8.5s Battery energy, net 77 kWh Max. range (WLTP3) Up to 531 km Combined consumption (WLTP3) 16.5 kWh/100 km Length 4,584 mm Width 1,852 mm Height 1,634 mm Wheelbase 2,771 mm Drag coefficient cd 0.28 Luggage compartment capacity 543–1,575 l Battery energy content 77 kWh Charging time 5% – 80% SOC with max. 150 kW DC charging approx. 38 minutes Charging time for 100 km WLTP subsequent range with 135 kW DC power (starting at 5% SOC) 6 minutes

* The ID.4 Pro is currently only available for testing purposes.