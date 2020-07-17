Vodacom adds Play Store bundles

Vodacom has announced a new bundle for the Google Play Store on Android devices. The Play Store bundles allow subscribers to browse, download and update apps from the Google Play Store, without the premium cost of a regular data bundle.

“As we continue our pricing transformation journey, we have set our sights on reducing the barriers to access the Google Play Store by introducing bundles that will simplify the process for consumers and translate to savings in data spend in the process,” says Zunaid Mahomed, Vodacom group digital and fixed officer. “Our goal is to play an active role in enabling customers to fully optimise their smartphone use and connect today for a better tomorrow.”

Mariam Abdullahi, director of platform partnerships for Android and Play at Google, says: “We are pleased to support / facilitate Vodacom’s data users to browse, download and update their favourite applications and games from the Google Play Store without having to worry about their data balance. This is an important step in providing affordable access to the Google Play Store to data conscious smartphone users”

Vodacom provided the follow information on pricing:

Bundle Allocation Validity Price 200MB Google Play Store Data 200 1 Day R5 250MB Google Play Store Data 250 3 Days R15 500MB Google Play Store Data 500 7 Days R29 1GB Google Play Store Data 1GB 30 Days R55

To get a Google Play Store bundle, SMS “Googleplaystore” to 31118 and select the desired option.