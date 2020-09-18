Product of the Day
Vodabucks can now be spent at Kauai
Vodacom and Kauai have partnered to enable Vodacom customers to spend their Vodabucks rewards on healthy food.
To make healthy eating more accessible, Kauai has entered into a partnership with Vodacom’s VodaBucks Rewards Programme. Vodacom’s 24-million customers can be rewarded daily with free smoothies and other rewards from Kauai, a healthy food restaurant chain.
Dean Kowarski, CEO of Kauai’s parent company Real Foods, says: “Healthy eating is an integral part of supporting general and immune health, which is why Kauai wants to make healthy eating as easy, convenient and accessible as possible. We are delighted to partner with Vodacom to make our smoothies, organic coffees and healthy meals available to Vodacom’s customer base.”
In recent years, several reports have highlighted the global epidemic of obesity, and the health concerns linked to it, like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. South Africa is particularly at risk, with obesity rates higher than the global average.
How the rewards work
Vodacom customers can receive instant Kauai rewards daily through the VodaBucks Rewards Programme:
- Daily Shake – Vouchers for Kauai organic coffees, Kauai smoothies or a free organic coffee when spending R30 at Kauai are available to Vodacom customers participating in the Daily Shake programme.
- Mega Shake – Mega Shake is a fun game where Vodacom customers stand a chance to win prizes, including vouchers for Kauai smoothies.
- VodaBucks Store – Customers can use the VodaBucks store to redeem a range of Kauai rewards, including immune-boosting juices, their signature wraps and smoothies, and Kauai vouchers. Customers can part-pay with a credit card should they not have accumulated the needed amount of VodaBucks.