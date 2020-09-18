Vodabucks can now be spent at Kauai

To make healthy eating more accessible, Kauai has entered into a partnership with Vodacom’s VodaBucks Rewards Programme. Vodacom’s 24-million customers can be rewarded daily with free smoothies and other rewards from Kauai, a healthy food restaurant chain.

Dean Kowarski, CEO of Kauai’s parent company Real Foods, says: “Healthy eating is an integral part of supporting general and immune health, which is why Kauai wants to make healthy eating as easy, convenient and accessible as possible. We are delighted to partner with Vodacom to make our smoothies, organic coffees and healthy meals available to Vodacom’s customer base.”

In recent years, several reports have highlighted the global epidemic of obesity, and the health concerns linked to it, like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. South Africa is particularly at risk, with obesity rates higher than the global average.

How the rewards work

Vodacom customers can receive instant Kauai rewards daily through the VodaBucks Rewards Programme: