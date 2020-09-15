Vitality adds hearX screening tech

The hearX Group, which specialises in hearing healthcare through digital solutions, has partnered with Discovery Vitality to offer hearing and vision screening checks as part of a recently launched Vitality 65+ offering.

Vitality is the largest health platform for behaviour change globally, underpinning the insurance products of 14 leading global insurers, with more than 20 million members in 24 countries. Its behaviour-change programme underpins insurance and financial services, combining behavioural economics and clinical science to encourage and reward members for exercising more, eating healthier, managing stress, and improving their health.

With the launch of Vitality 65+, qualifying members are being given access to screening for unique health risks, specific to older adults, and tailored health boosted rewards, including hearing and vision screening technologies from hearX.

“Enhancing our value proposition by extending Vitality Active Rewards to seniors will reinforce our core purpose and allow us to drive impactful behaviour change,” says Dr Karen Johnson, head of Vitality strategic programmes. “Working with partners like hearX, Vitality is able to encourage a proactive approach to screening, one of the key pillars of the programme”.

The hearing screening test (hearDigits), is a two-minute, clinically-validated audiology screening test that measures a person’s ability to understand speech in background noise. Members will receive a risk classification with their screening result and be referred to an audiologist when indicated.



The vision screening test will assess visual acuity. Members will receive a risk classification indicating the vision screening outcome and referral to an optometrist when necessary.



Both the hearing and vision screening tests will be available at select Clicks, Dis-Chem and independent pharmacy clinics offering Vitality Health Checks for seniors.