Gaming
Valorant servers arrive in SA
Riot Games has given local players of the popular 5v5 character-based tactical shooter PC game a massive boost, writes JASON BANNIER.
The South African Valorant community has scored a huge win with the announcement of the arrival of local servers.
Valorant, a popular 5v5 character-based tactical shooter PC game from the developer Riot Games, will be getting its very own local servers in South Africa (SA). The news was announced on X (formally Twitter) by Anna Donlon, Valorant’s SVP and executive producer.
Valorant confirmed Donlon’s post in a reply, saying it will be partnering with Carry1st, a company based in Cape Town. This means that South Africans, and other gamers in nearby countries, can experience lower latency (in-game delay, or ping) when playing the game.
For other popular games without SA servers, like Overwatch and Apex Legends, SA gamers experience a latency of as low as 140ms via Middle Eastern servers, yet this still has them enduring the frustration of above-average latency. The announcement of Valorant’s local servers is a huge win with its far lower latency potential, and gives hope to the SA gaming community that other developers could follow in the footsteps of Riot Games.