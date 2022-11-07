Upgrade your life with the A04

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Samsung Galaxy A04 series offers impressive features and affordability for young and old

The Galaxy A04 and A04s series is ideal for those looking for their first true smartphone love. They have a choice between two equally awesome phones, successors to the much-loved A03, with all-round great improvements. This A04 series is made for users of all ages and gender, making it a great choice for both personal and business use.

This Galaxy series comes with a number of impressive features and benefits, including a smooth display screen that measures 6.5” diagonally, with HD+ Infinity-V display resolution. It has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate to give a silky scrolling and immersive video experience, with screen transitions that feel “buttery”. This allows a full visual experience with dynamic gaming.

It is also equipped with great camera quality, impressive videos and multi-tasking capabilities. The Galaxy AO4s sports a Triple-camera, comprised of a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth, and 2MP cameras. That allows for more delicate portrait shots and outstanding portrait expression. The main lens has a focal length of f1.8, meaning it lets in far more light than most devices at this price, and lets one take brighter photos in dark places. It also offers a 5MP selfie camera on front, as with the A04.

The AO4, on the other hand, comes with a Dual Camera, with a 2MP depth sensor and the primary camera getting a megapixel bump from 48MP to 50MP.

It has on-board memory capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, with SD card capacity of up to 1TB.

Its soft, rounded edges ensure that it sits comfortably in the hand, even during long stretches of scrolling. This series supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing easy access to email and work WhatsApp groups. The large 5,000 mAh battery offers two-day battery life after one charge.

For a smartphones that are packed with features, yet won’t break the bank, the Samsung Galaxy A04s is now available at a recommended retail price of R2 999. The A04 will be in stores from 24 October 2022 at a recommended retail price of R2 499.