Stream of the Day
Untitled Goose Game sells 1-million copies
In just 3 months, Untitled Goose Game – a puzzle stealth game where one plays as a horrible goose – has honked its way to selling 1 million copies.
It’s a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose.
Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where players are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Players must make their way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.
Three months after its launch, the game has amassed a whopping 1-million copies sold, which is extremely high for an indie production. The game’s creator announced this stat in a Tweet this week.
It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold.— Cabel (@cabel) December 30, 2019
From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame.
The game is now available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Stream of the Day
CES: DCART’s electric wagon trundles into Vegas
DCART’s ORGO electric wagon will be on show for a live demo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
The futuristic smart mobility company DCART will be presenting its new electronic wagon, ORGO, at CES 2020.
DCART says the ORGO is an “ergonomically-designed product created to efficiently transport people and/or baggage”. The mobility solution can be used by a range of people, including those who may have less physical strength. The product is comprised of a module drive unit – consisting of 2 motors, battery, and motor controller – that is connected to a steering unit. Signals given by the user via the handle of the wagon are received by the module unit, and these signals are translated into movement. By conducting tests on the modularisation of the motors, gear, controller, and clutch, DCART has succeeded in creating a product with a high level of drivability and an optimal structural balance.
The following features differentiate the ORGO from its competitors:
- Two handling modes (electric/manual)
- Can support up to 130 lbs. (or 58kg), making it possible to carry 2 children and/or heavy loads
- Foldable
- Lightweight and sturdy aluminium frame
DCART, which was founded in 2017, is currently developing a wide range of products that combine IT/self-driving technologies with mobility products. The company is particularly focused on the study of diverse micro-mobility technologies, with the ORGO being the first outcome of this study.
Visitors can experience DCART’s electric wagon at Sands, Hall G-53322 (Eureka Park).
For more detailed information on DCART, visit http://dcartlabs.com/.
Stream of the Day
GOG.com puts The Witcher in its Winter Sale
Following the recent release of the Netflix TV Show, The Witcher, all five games from the franchise are available now from GOG.com for under R400.
The Winter Sale on GOG.COM is celebrating its grand finale, giving its users the last chance to grab over 2500 great gaming deals at up to 95% off.
Embark on a monster-slaying adventure with Geralt of Rivia with the new The Witcher Universe Collection; users get the best deal when they buy all five Witcher games for 26.99 USD / R380 at time of writing. The collection has been discounted by 77%, from R1700. Users can also grab selected titles, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition (-70%) and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (-50%).
That’s just the beginning, and some games are on sale with discounts of up to 95%. Look out for cool new and classic titles like Disco Elysium (-20%), Cuphead (-30%), Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines (-50%), Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition (-70%), and Blade Runner (-10%).
There’s still a chance to grab the Paradox Strategy Bundle, as well. The bundle will give an additional 25% off after completing a collection of five games released by Paradox Interactive: Age of Wonders: Planetfall (-33%), Imperator: Rome (-33%), Surviving Mars (-66%), BATTLETECH (-66%), and Stellaris (-75%).
Other games include: Diablo + Hellfire (-15%), Warcraft I & II Bundle (-15%), Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-45%), No Man’s Sky (-50%), GRIS (-50%), Frostpunk (-60%), Outward (-60%), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (-66%), The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game Of The Year Edition (-70%), and Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (-75%).
The Winter Sale lasts until 2 January 2020 at 4 PM SAST. The Witcher Universe Collection is available until 5 January 2020, at 4 PM SAST.
For more information, visit GOG.COM.