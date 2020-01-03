Untitled Goose Game sells 1-million copies

The futuristic smart mobility company DCART will be presenting its new electronic wagon, ORGO, at CES 2020.

DCART says the ORGO is an “ergonomically-designed product created to efficiently transport people and/or baggage”. The mobility solution can be used by a range of people, including those who may have less physical strength. The product is comprised of a module drive unit – consisting of 2 motors, battery, and motor controller – that is connected to a steering unit. Signals given by the user via the handle of the wagon are received by the module unit, and these signals are translated into movement. By conducting tests on the modularisation of the motors, gear, controller, and clutch, DCART has succeeded in creating a product with a high level of drivability and an optimal structural balance.

The following features differentiate the ORGO from its competitors:

Two handling modes (electric/manual)

Can support up to 130 lbs. (or 58kg), making it possible to carry 2 children and/or heavy loads

Foldable

Lightweight and sturdy aluminium frame

DCART, which was founded in 2017, is currently developing a wide range of products that combine IT/self-driving technologies with mobility products. The company is particularly focused on the study of diverse micro-mobility technologies, with the ORGO being the first outcome of this study.

Visitors can experience DCART’s electric wagon at Sands, Hall G-53322 (Eureka Park).

For more detailed information on DCART, visit http://dcartlabs.com/.