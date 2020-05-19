Umbrella Academy Season 2 revealed

Netflix has announced the second season of The Umbrella Academy Original in a teaser trailer featuring the isolated cast performing the dance scene from the first season of the show.

Based on the popular graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is a live action series that follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) — The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Netflix says the show was watched by 45-million households, which triggered a quick renewal for a second season.

The second season of Umbrella Academy is set to premiere on 31 July 2020.