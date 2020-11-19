Ubisoft reveals Immortals post-launch plan

Ubisoft has announced Immortals Fenyx Rising post-launch plan includes free in-game events, weekly dungeon challenges, and daily quests. This is backed up with a season pass for players who are looking for more content. The season pass features new environments, and owners will also receive a bonus quest: When the Roads Get Rocky, available at launch.

In the game, players embody Fenyx, a new winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Only by mastering the legendary powers of the gods, overcoming heroic trials and confronting powerful mythological beasts, will Fenyx be able to take on Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology.

The Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass includes three narrative-based DLCs:

A New God – Fenyx will embark on a new adventure set in Olympos Palace, home of the gods. This journey will require Fenyx to overcome the Trial of the Olympians in order to join the Inner Circle of the Pantheon.

Myths of the Eastern Realm – Set in Chinese Mythology, the game's second episode will introduce a new hero, Ku, who sets out on a journey to save mortals in a new mystical land at the frontier of the Sky and Earth. Players will need to master Ku's fighting style and abilities, inspired by Chinese martial arts, to defeat new enemies and monsters from Chinese mythology.

The Lost Gods – The third and final episode will feature top-down gameplay, all-new brawler combat and a new hero, Ash, chosen by Fenyx to bring back the lost gods. The episode will take place on a new mysterious island where players will explore regions inspired by these lost gods, to restore balance on Earth.

Immortals Fenyx Rising launches on 3 December for Stadia, Xbox Series X & S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Luna and Nintendo Switch system. For more information about Immortals Fenyx Rising, visit immortalsfenyxrising.com.