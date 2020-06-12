TuneIn Premium doubles up on news

TuneIn, a leading live global streaming audio service, is increasing its radio news with expanded partnerships with top-rated broadcast news networks CNN and Bloomberg Media, as they join TuneIn Premium’s commercial-free news lineup that includes CNBC, FOX News Talk and MSNBC.

With a 47% increase in news listening year-on-year, TuneIn’s listening findings point to audio news consumption continuously on the rise. Exclusive to TuneIn, commercial-free news provides listeners with an ad-free experience as partners can use station specific short-form content and curated clips to replace ad breaks for the networks’ full lineup of on-air programs. TuneIn offers local, national, international, live and on-demand podcast news content with TuneIn’s free service and commercial-free with TuneIn Premium.

“TuneIn first launched a commercial-free news listening experience 18 months ago, and we now see two times the rate of engagement on our commercial-free news stations versus ad-supported stations,” says Kevin Straley, chief content officer at TuneIn.

“The data shows us consumers enjoy this seamless experience that is highly retentive, and we are thrilled to add CNN and Bloomberg Media to this coveted news offering. As listening online grows year-over-year and we continue our mission to reinvent radio for a connected world, we are pleased to deliver this unique experience to listeners however and wherever they consume their news.”

CNN commercial-free is now available on TuneIn, with Bloomberg Media joining the commercial-free lineup in late summer. The audio destination for 75 million monthly active users globally, TuneIn continues to dominate the audio news space with the exclusive availability of top news networks.

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 197 countries and can be found on more than 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose and Tesla.

Visit https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.