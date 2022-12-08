Troll comes to Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

An ancient Norwegian troll returns after years of imprisonment and causes chaos in Oslo.

Troll is a 2022 Norwegian adventurous monster film about an enormous beast that awakens after being imprisoned inside the Dovre Mountain. It rushes into Oslo destroying everything in its way in an attempt to return home. It turns out the royal palace was built on top of the troll king’s palace after the Christians massacred his troll family and left him for dead inside the mountain. He is freed by an explosion in the Norwegian highlands

Authorities select a daring palaeontologist to stop the ancient troll from unleashing devastation.

The movie, airing on Netflix, stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Pål Richard Lunderby, and Eric Vorenholt. They make up a disorganised group of people who must come together to stop the troll.

The film is directed by Roar Uthaug, who directed Tomb Raider, the 2018 reboot of the film franchise.