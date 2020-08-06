Tormented Souls revives classic survival-horror gaming

PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works have announced Tormented Souls for Nintendo Switch, PC on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2021. The game sets out to draw inspiration from classic Survival Horror. From Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Alone in the Dark, Tormented Souls is a modern take on the fixed-perspective adventure, offering an improved control scheme and a more dynamic camera, while retaining everything that made those games loved by fans.

Something Evil Lurks at Winterlake

While investigating the disappearance of twin girls at Winterlake, something terrible happens to Caroline Walker. Waking in the dead of night and hooked up to some decrepit medical equipment, Caroline must fight for her life as she explores the halls of an abandoned mansion-turned-hospital.

Keep Your Wits About You

You’ll need much more than a steady aim and sharp reflexes to make it out alive. Search the environment for anything you can use to your advantage. Cleverly combine items to solve puzzles and use every resource available to explore the secrets of the mansion and its grounds.

Another Dimension

Nothing is quite as it seems at Winterlake. Mirrors provide a path to an alternate reality and another place in time. By crossing these shimmering gateways, Caroline can manipulate the very fabric of reality in surprising ways, turning the situation to her advantage.

You Are Not Alone in the Dark

The mansion may seem abandoned, but as Caroline investigates its secrets, dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop her getting to the truth. Be sure to be alert at all times, and use anything you can find to fight off the encroaching terrors of Winterlake.

Tormented Souls is coming to PC and Consoles in 2021.