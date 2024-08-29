Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Kia Picanto is a cool city car that has been produced by the South Korean car manufacturer, Kia, since 2003. Other names of the car, primarily manufactured at the Donghee joint-venture plant in Seosan, South Korea, include Kia Morning and Kia EuroStar.

The front seats are comfortable, offering good support for long drives. They are firm and hug the body well. The rear seats are spacious enough for the kids and smaller adults. The boot is more than adequate too, easily swallowing up your weekly grocery haul or a couple of suitcases for a weekend getaway.

The Picanto’s engine is a little gem. It is not a powerhouse, but it is more than capable of keeping up with traffic with its acceleration. The steering is light and responsive, making it easy to manoeuvre around tight corners and in crowded parking lots. The ride is firm on rough roads.

One of the Picanto’s biggest strengths is its fuel efficiency. It is a great choice for city dwellers who want to save money on fuel. The car’s small size and lightweight design mean it sips fuel like one would sip a spicy drink.

The infotainment system, on an 8-inch colour LCD screen, provides clear mapping, making it easier to plan where to stop on the longer routes. The imaging for rearview camera display makes parking simple, with ultrasonic sensors warning of any obstacles. Connecting to Bluetooth is easy, with instant streaming of your chosen tunes. Connecting to Android Auto is via a USB cable.

Rear passengers are also able to use a USB-C port to charge compatible devices. Never fear about leaving someone in the rear of a car – the rear occupant alert (ROA) will warn you when you prepare to exit the vehicle.

If you are looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable car that is great for city driving or for your student off to university, the Kia Picanto is a great option.

Pricing for the Kia Picanto starts at R260,995.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.