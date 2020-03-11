Stream of the Day
Three Identical Strangers – Now streaming on Showmax
What if you had a twin you never knew existed? What if you had two? The documentary Three Identical Strangers poses these questions and many more.
When 19-year-old freshman Robert “Bobby” Shafran walked into Sullivan Community College in upstate New York on his first day in 1980, he had no idea why everyone was calling him Eddy, or that his life was about to change irrevocably.
Bobby had always known he was adopted. What he hadn’t known was that he had a double walking around. Not just someone who sort of looked like him, but an almost identical copy. An earth-shattering phone call and a two-hour drive at breakneck speed later, he was standing outside the home of Edward Galland, a complete stranger with whom he shared a birth date and, he was about to discover, a whole lot more. “As I reach out to knock on the door, it opens,” Bobby says in the movie. “And there I am. His eyes are my eyes; my eyes are his eyes.”
The remarkable feel-good reunion story of the twins separated at birth made headlines across the US. But another shocker awaited the two boys. It arrived with a phone call a day later. A young man named David Kellman had seen the boys’ picture in the papers, and he too was the spitting image of them. They were identical triplets.
The similarities between them, from their mannerisms and tastes to their identical smiles, were uncanny, but it was the differences between them that had governed – and would continue to impact – their fate.
It was only after their emotional reunion that the boys and their families started asking questions. Their quest to find out why they hadn’t known about one another, and why they’d been split in the first place, revealed an increasingly bizarre and sinister mystery and, as Rotten Tomatoes put it, “a secret with radical repercussions for us all”.
At once heart-warming, tragic and disturbing, the documentary has captivated audiences and critics alike. Newsday calls Three Identical Strangers, “A riveting, stranger-than-fiction documentary that plays out like a mystery novel,” while Times (UK) says, “It never loses sight of the three scarred subjects at the core of the tale, and of the sense of profound injustice inflicted on blameless children. Unmissable.”
Ahead of the documentary’s premiere in the US Documentary competition at Sundance, director Tim Wardle told The Sundance Institute, “The boys’ story takes unbelievable twists and turns, and it’s very hard to talk about the film in any way without giving those away. I really want people to see this film and for it to take them on a journey and start in one place and end up somewhere completely different. At its heart, there’s a really warm, human story, a very personal story about these three brothers, but it allows you to explore much bigger themes, of family, free will, destiny.”
But the brothers’ full story almost didn’t get told at all, and much of the information remains a mystery that has yet to be unlocked.
“I feel really privileged to be able to tell this story,” Wardle says. “It’s taken me five years to bring it to the screen. When we were making the film, various people told us about previous attempts to make the story and said ‘You’ll never be able to finish it. People have tried before and it’s been shut down every time.’ There are a lot of conspiracy theories about this story and about why it hasn’t been told in the past, so the whole way through we never knew if we were going to make it to the end, but I’m really pleased that we did.”
Three Identical Strangers is just the start of an important new chapter in the nature-versus-nurture debate (whether we are most shaped by our genetics or our upbringing, environment and experiences), but it also raises many questions about medical and scientific ethics past, present and future. It may also leave you wondering – what if you turned a corner one day and discovered an identical copy of yourself?
Stream of the Day
The Persistence comes to small screens
Critically acclaimed PlayStation VR hit The Persistence plans digital and physical launches across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms.
Independent developer Firesprite Games has announced that critically acclaimed sci-fi horror experience The Persistence is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year.
The Persistence offers players a brutal take on survival-horror that integrates an innovative rogue-like design into the genre, with its forthcoming console and PC release marking the first time this chilling experience has hit the 4K flat screen.
In The Persistence, players are tasked with surviving on board a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. The ship, though, is overrun with horrific and murderous aberrations that make their presence known as players explore, evade and fight their way through the depths of an ever-changing labyrinth to bring the ship back to Earth.
By taking the original VR release and adding support for flatscreen play, this fresh version of The Persistence heightens the tension thanks to enhanced environments and post-processing effects, all working seamlessly with tailored UI and controls. Firesprite Games is also pleased to announce that gamers who already own the PlayStation VR version will also receive these features via an update on PlayStation 4 for no extra cost.
“We’re excited and very much looking forward to bringing this game and universe we have created to new platforms for players,” says Graeme Ankers, MD and Co-founder of Firesprite Games. “The Persistence is a survival-horror experience designed to keep players on edge from start to finish, and with a procedurally generated environment forming around them, no two playthroughs are ever identical, meaning you will never find safety or security in the same place.”
Marking the release this summer, Games Publisher Perp Games will publish physical editions at retail on the three console platforms simultaneously with the digital launch from Firesprite Games.
“Firesprite has created such an atmospheric, intense, and massively enjoyable game in The Persistence and we are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring it to new audiences across all formats,” says Rob Edwards, Managing Director of Perp Games.
The Persistence features:
- A brutal take on the survival-horror genre that integrates rogue-like design elements to give the action an extra edge.
- Procedurally generated stages that change with each playthrough, creating a labyrinth-like experience that adds to the tension.
- Live, die, repeat. Play as dozens of different clones on board the ship, each one with the potential to be stronger than the last.
- Tailored controls, enhanced environments and post-processing effects for PC, PS4 and Xbox deliver a heightened fidelity of horror for fans of the genre.
The Persistence will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC digitally and physically this year.
Stream of the Day
Ministry of Broadcast – Out on Nintendo Switch in May
Numskull Games has announced porting Ministry of Broadcast to the Nintendo Switch, available physically this May.
Enter the dystopian world of Ministry of Broadcast, a narrative-driven single-player cinematic platformer, mixing Orwell’s 1984 with modern reality TV. The game features:
- Story and personality – In a country divided by The Wall, players must compete on (and win) a reality TV show broadcast by the Regime to cross over and reunite with their families. Featuring lots of impish humour, grade-A sarcasm, and comic mischief, all balanced perfectly with the dark, heavy themes presented in this dystopian world.
- Cinematic platformer – Run, jump, crash, and climb through each Arena as the narrative unfolds. Smoothly integrated animation sequences help tell its intricate story, as well as environmental storytelling, and NPC dialogue as players dive and dodge around them.
- Environmental HUD – Rather than a screen cluttered with overlaid indicators, HP bars, and mini-maps, any information the player will need is incorporated into the environment. Hints and clues subtly mesh into the game’s art – players will need a keen eye if they want to survive each Arena without breaking their legs.
- Puzzle-solving – Players must use their wits – and at times a dash of ruthlessness – to advance through the Arenas. Players will have to interact with the environment itself to solve most of the puzzles: use the protagonist’s momentum to move platforms, flip the occasional lever, and even sacrifice an NPC or two to cross spiky pits.
Available to play later this month at EGX Rezzed in London, this dystopian nightmare will be available physically for the Nintendo Switch this May from Numskull Games, with a Standard Edition and Collector’s Badge Edition both available.