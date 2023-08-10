This is how you can watch the Premier League online

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Showmax Pro will stream every game live for the 2023/2024 English Premier League season across Africa.

The 2023/2024 English Premier League (EPL) season kicks off tonight (11 August) at 8pm UK time (9pm South African time), as Manchester City travel to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

That’s the start of an action-packed weekend, in which Chelsea take on Liverpool in the big clash of the weekend, and both Arsenal and Machester United hope for a goalscoring spree, respectively against Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

You can catch all this action, and the rest of the season, online via Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport. Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers across Africa. It bundles the Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the latest seasons of the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, as well as FIFA World Cup qualifiers, every game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and more. Subscribers in selected regions can stream the UEFA Champions League.

The EPL opening weekend promises any number of surprises. Adding an extra layer of intrigue to the encounter is the fact that Burnley is now helmed by legendary ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, promising a fascinating clash.

Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, have spared no expense in bolstering their squad’s strength, marked by the ground-breaking signing of West Ham captain Declan Rice for a record-breaking £100-million.

Manchester United sets the stage for the first Monday night football match day of the season against Wolves.

However, the standout fixture of the weekend lies in the clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Both teams had a disappointing season previously, falling short of a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification. The encounter between these football giants promises an intense battle for redemption, as they strive to reignite their dominance in the league.

Last season’s surprise package, Newcastle United, who secured an impressive fourth-place finish, welcomes Aston Villa. The latter will be seeking to build on their previous successes, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown that could shape the trajectory of their season.

Here is the complete list of fixtures for the opening weekend of the 2023/2024 Premier League season:

Friday, 11 August

Burnley vs. Manchester City

Saturday, 12 August

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Luton Town

Everton vs. Fulham

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Sunday, 13 August

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Monday, 14 August

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

